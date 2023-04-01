What did Raul Alexander Cuevas do? Idaho man arrested for killing prime suspect in mother's death

On Wednesday, March 29, 2023, Raul Alexander Cuevas from Nampa, Idaho, was arrested after he killed a man suspected of fatally stabbing his 52-year-old mother, Michelle Luna, the previous day.

According to the Nampa Police Department, on Tuesday, March 28, 31-year-old Raul Alexander Cuevas’ mother died after being stabbed multiple times at her residence, located in the 2100 block of W. Grouse Street.

Shortly after, authorities zeroed in on a suspect identified as 39-year-old Jesus R. Urrutia, who was reportedly acquainted with the female victim. A day later, in what authorities have deemed a likely revenge killing, Raul Alexander Cuevas tracked down Urrutia and fatally stabbed him.

Raul Alexander Cuevas reportedly stabbed mom's killer in a parking lot

In a press release, the Nampa Police department detailed both incidents following the arrest of Raul Alexander Cuevas. Authorities said that on Tuesday night, at around 8:40 pm, officers and paramedics responded to a stabbing report at Cuevas’ mother’s residence in the Nampa area.

Upon arrival, officers found the victim with several stab wounds to her body. Paramedics then began treating the victim, who succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

In a statement, officials said:

“When first responders arrived at the residence, an adult female was located with several stab wounds to her body. Life-saving measures were administered, however, the victim succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

Authorities then began searching for the suspect after identifying him as Jesus R. Urrutia, who also lived in the Nampa area and was reportedly known to the victim.

Nampa PD @NampaPolice1

Nampa Homicide Leads to Ada County Homicide -

A stabbing in Nampa leaves a 52 yr old women dead, results in the suspect being fatally stabbed by her 31 yr old son in Ada County, and her son being arrested for 1st degree murder.

As authorities continued to search for the suspect, they reportedly received an alert from the Ada County Sheriff’s department that Urrutia was found in a vehicle outside a convenience store on Wednesday.

Shortly after, Ada County deputies reportedly found Urrutia unconscious inside a running vehicle with a stab wound and transported him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities then identified Cuevas as the prime suspect in the killing.

As per Law and Crime, a while later, Ada County deputies located Cuevas at a gas station 20 miles from the crime scene and collected evidence incriminating him in Urrutia’s death.

Raul Alexander Cuevas charged with first-degree murder

Cuevas, who was charged with first-degree murder, was arrested and taken to the Ada County Jail. Shortly after the arrest, officials in a statement said:

“31-year-old Nampa man arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing near Avimor Wednesday morning is accused of killing the man who may have killed his mother.”

Authorities are yet to disclose a motive for the death of Cuevas' mother and have not released additional information on the second homicide yet.

