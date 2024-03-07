What did Ray Crummitt do? Allegations against Chino elementary school teacher explored

62-year-old Ray Crummitt has been accused of physically assaulting a student in the classroom. The Chino Police Department and the school authorities are looking into the matter and trying to unearth all details regarding the case. Authorities have not revealed further information about the victim or the abuse subjected.

FOX 11 Los Angeles confirmed that Ray Crummitt is on administrative leave as long as the investigation is ongoing. The suspect reportedly faces child abuse charges in connection to the alleged physical assault case. Police have asked the people to contact them if they know something about the suspect.

An EJ Marshall Elementary School teacher, Ray Crummitt, allegedly assaulted a student in his classroom. City officials spoke about the alleged incident on Wednesday, March 6, and stated that the assault took place earlier this week.

In a news release, the city officials stated that on Monday, March 4, 2024, a resource officer responded to the elementary school at the 12000 block of Telephone Avenue. The press release further added,

"The incident involved a teacher, identified as Ray Crummitt, a 62-year-old resident of West Covina, who was reported to have physically assaulted a student in the classroom."

The suspected teacher reportedly belongs to West Covina. The police and school authorities looked into the case and arrested Ray Crummitt. He is currently booked into the West Valley Detention Center and also faces child abuse charges.

Law enforcement officials have urged the public to contact Detective Sergeant Johnson at 909-334-3167 or [email protected] if they have any information regarding the allegations or the suspect. According to the Champion Newspapers, City of Chino spokesman Matthew Bramlett said,

"The Chino Police Department promptly coordinated with school administration and initiated an immediate investigation into the allegation. Following a thorough investigation, Mr. Crummitt was arrested and taken into custody."

Authorities haven't revealed every detail about the case for investigation purpose

FOX 11 reported a statement issued by the Chino Valley Unified School District, according to which they cannot reveal further information since the case is an ongoing investigation. The statement issued by the school district reads,

"As you know, this is a current investigation, and the District is limited in what it can comment on. However, the Chino Valley Unified School District is committed to providing all students with a safe and positive school environment where they can flourish."

The statement further mentioned,

"District and school leadership are grateful for the collaborative relationship shared with the local law enforcement agencies CVUSD partners with, and will continue to labor with personnel to ensure students are protected."

Law enforcement officials have not yet revealed the identity, grade, or gender of the student involved in the alleged assault by Ray Crummitt. On Tuesday, at about 12.44 am local time, Crummitt was released with a citation, per jail records.