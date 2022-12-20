What did Robert Crimo Jr. do? Father of Highland Park shooter released on $50000 bond 

On Saturday, December 17, Robert Crimo Jr., the father of accused Highland Park shooter Robert Crimo III, was released from police custody on a $50,000 bond.

The 58-year-old was arrested on December 16, on seven counts of reckless conduct for allegedly sponsoring his son's gun license.

BxBulletTV @BxBulletTV @chicagotribune This is absolutely absurd. Asking a parent to sign off on their son’s CURRENT mental state is one thing, but this is something that occurred 3 years later! And a LOT can happen in three years. Can we charge a co-signer 10 years later? 20? Where does it end? Terrible precedent. @chicagotribune This is absolutely absurd. Asking a parent to sign off on their son’s CURRENT mental state is one thing, but this is something that occurred 3 years later! And a LOT can happen in three years. Can we charge a co-signer 10 years later? 20? Where does it end? Terrible precedent.

The arrest came during the course of an ongoing investigation into the July 4 Highland Park shooting, when 22-year-old Robert Crimo III allegedly killed seven people and injured four others at an Independence Day parade. A legally purchased automatic rifle was reportedly used for the shootings.

At Saturday's hearing, prosecutors claimed that Robert Crimo Jr. should not have sponsored his son's gun license, as the suspect reportedly had a history of violent behavior and mental health issues. As per CBS, Crimo Jr. had no criminal record prior to the incident.

Prosecutors comment on the allegations against Robert Crimo Jr.

As per CNN, Robert Crimo III reportedly attempted to kill himself and threatened to attack his family in April 2019. The suspect's father stated that the incident was not serious, but prosecutors claimed otherwise.

(Or, you know, enact common sense guns laws like any other countries have...) @chicagotribune Finally... This, you guys need this to happen more often...(Or, you know, enact common sense guns laws like any other countries have...) @chicagotribune Finally... This, you guys need this to happen more often... (Or, you know, enact common sense guns laws like any other countries have...)

Crimo Jr. said:

"Making threats to the family -- I think it's taken on a context where it's like just a child's outburst, whatever he was upset about."

On Saturday, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart claimed that by ignoring signs of his son's mental health issues and helping him purchase a gun, Robert Crimo Jr. had at least some indirect role to play in the course of events that led to the Fourth of July massacre.

Rinehart stated:

"Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon. In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo Jr sponsored his son. He knew what he knew and he signed the form anyway."

D-Woody DAWG @jonledoyen @nypost Interesting quote: “Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide…” @nypost Interesting quote: “Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide…”

ABC reported that the arrest of Crimo Jr. is a rare case, as the parents of suspected mass shooters are seldom arrested. George Gomez, the defense attorney of the 58-year-old, said that his client had not broken any laws when helping his son obtain a gun license.

Gomez stated:

"This is all a shock to Mr. Crimo. This is a shock to us about his charges."

He further continued:

"Mr. Crimo has done nothing wrong in this case. Their premise in this case is practically making parents be fortune tellers to actions that possibly occurred three years ago."

Gomez said that the charges against Robert Crimo Jr. could mark a turning point, as he claimed it could ultimately infringe upon the rights of gun owners, adding:

"This decision should alarm every single parent in the United States of America who according to the Lake County State's Attorney knows exactly what is going on with their 19 year old adult children and can be held criminally liable for actions taken nearly three years later."

He continued:

"These charges are absurd and we will fight them every step of the way."

The cases against Robert Crimo III and Robert Crimo Jr. are currently under investigation.

