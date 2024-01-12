What did Robert Ferraro do? Connecticut police officer sentenced to two years in prison over fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas 

Connecticut police officer Robert Ferraro has been sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison following a fatal DUI crash in Las Vegas that claimed the life of a fellow officer. The 37-year-old former Connecticut police officer received his sentence from Clark County District Judge Susan Johnson on Tuesday, January 9.

The tragic incident occurred in 2021 when Ferraro, driving under the influence, was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of another city police officer. Gabriel L. Grasso, Ferraro's attorney, confirmed the sentencing and stated that his client would serve two to five years in prison for the charge of DUI resulting in death.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported the details of the sentencing, revealing that Ferraro's guilty plea on June 21, 2023, led to the dropping of the original charge of reckless driving. Ferraro was also directed to pay a $2,000 fine on Tuesday, according to clerk's office officials.

Connecticut Officer Ferraro sentenced to prison for fatal DUI crash

On September 17, 2021, former Connecticut police officer Robert Ferraro, then 34, was caught up in the aftermath of a two-vehicle crash in Las Vegas. At 4 a.m., a 911 call reported a collision near W. Spring Mountain Road and S. Decatur Boulevard, involving a vehicle striking a building and resulting in an occupant being ejected.

When officers arrived, they found Ferraro, the driver of a 2020 Rolls-Royce Cullinan involved in the crash. Police noted signs of impairment - "watery eyes and a strong odor" of alcohol - but Ferraro refused a field sobriety test. He was sent to the Clark County Detention Center, where a search warrant was obtained to draw his blood for further investigation, as reported by Fox 5.

Authorities disclosed that Ferraro entered the intersection at a speed so great it compromised control of his Rolls-Royce. Among the passengers were fellow New Haven officers Matthew Borges, Joshua Castellano, and John Truhart, alongside two women from San Antonio, Texas.

In a tragic turn of events, the Rolls-Royce lost control, initially striking an occupied vehicle in a private driveway. The crash continued along the road, causing collisions with utility poles, palm trees, and a fire hydrant, as reported by FOX 5.

The Rolls-Royce eventually overturned after striking a 2021 Ford Mustang, additional utility poles, "landscaping," and another fire hydrant, according to authorities.

Castellano was ejected from the Rolls Royce as a result of the collision, according to the police. After being brought to a nearby hospital, Castellano passed away, according to the authorities.

Truhart and Borges both had minor wounds. According to Las Vegas police, there were no major injuries to either of the two women in the car. Ferraro, identifying himself as the driver, sustained minor injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma.

Investigation unveils crucial evidence in Connecticut Officer Ferraro's fatal DUI crash

Investigators revealed the details of the fatal DUI crash, in which former Connecticut police officer Robert Ferraro was involved.

Detectives obtained search warrants to collect crucial data, the vehicle's crash recorders, deployed airbags, papers and personal effects that establish ownership and occupancy, GPS devices, personal electronic gadgets; as well as biological samples, prints, and fluids. During their investigation, detectives discovered a red pill on the passenger floorboard.

In addition to physical evidence, investigators utilized video footage from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Fusion Watch Center. The video depicted the Rolls-Royce crossing over Decatur before the crash, offering a visual perspective on the events leading up to the tragic incident. The footage revealed the vehicle approaching the intersection at a high speed, bottoming out, and sending sparks flying from the undercarriage.

A notable detail from the police report highlighted the absence of seatbelt usage among the occupants of the Rolls-Royce during the crash.

Chief Karl Jacobson of the New Haven Police Department confirmed Ferraro's resignation last year.

Attorney Gabriel L. Grasso revealed that Robert Ferraro, the former New Haven police officer involved in the fatal DUI crash, expressed a sense of relief upon receiving a relatively lenient sentence. Grasso stated that Ferraro, understanding the gravity of his actions, was prepared for imprisonment.

Amidst the progression of his criminal case, Robert Ferraro was permitted to return to Connecticut. Ferraro's eligibility for parole has been established, with January 2026 marking the earliest point at which he may be considered for release.

Joshua Castellano, the 35-year-old Branford resident and a seven-year veteran of the police department lost his life in the accident. His obituary read, " His devotion as a police officer reached beyond the walls of the precinct. He was well known through many communities in New Haven."