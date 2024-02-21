What was Robin Windsor's last Instagram post? Strictly Come Dancing star dies at 44

Robin Windsor, the professional dancer who was a former contestant on BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing, passed away on Tuesday, February 21. The news of Windsor’s passing was announced on the dancer’s official website this morning. Here’s the statement shared on the website:

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of our beautiful Robin.”

The statement further added,

“Robin started dancing from a very young age and never stopped. He lit up any room he walked into, he was a nurturing soul always full of fun. He brought so much happiness to anyone who saw him dance. The dance world has lost some of its sparkle today. We ask for the family’s privacy at this very difficult time.”

Windsor was a part of Strictly Come Dancing from 2010 to 2013 until he had to pull out because of his increasing back problems. He had partnered with several celebrities, including Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Deborah Meadon, and Lisa Riley, on the show.

Many of Windsor’s friends, well-wishers, and fans have taken to social media to pay their tribute. Many also commented on the dancer’s last Instagram post, which was captioned “hiding in the shadows.”

Robin Windsor’s last Instagram post was a black-and-white mirror selfie

Robin Windsor uploaded his last-ever post on Instagram roughly three weeks before his death, on January 28. It was a black-and-white selfie in a dimly lit area. The caption of the post read: “Hiding in the shadows.”

Many of his fans have commented on Windsor’s final post in the last 24 hours since the news of his death became public.

Windsor’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Collins, also posted on Instagram to grieve the dancer’s loss, sharing how “the world just got a lot less sparkly” after he departed from it.

According to The Sun, Windsor started dating The X Factor runner-up in February 2014 and split up in 2015 after 18 months together.

Following Windsor’s death, a spokesperson from Strictly Come Dancing spoke to BBC about it, saying:

“The whole Strictly Come Dancing family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor.”

The spokesperson further added,

“He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer and choreographer but also a caring, considerate, and kind person both on and off the dance floor. Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time.”

Alison Hammond, the This Morning presenter, also read out a statement remembering Windsor on her show, saying:

“I’m completely heartbroken. He was one of the nicest people to work with and so much fun to be around. I had the pleasure of dancing with him for the Strictly Christmas Special and they were such special times. My thoughts are with his family and friends.”

A number of other celebrities who had known and worked with Windsor poured their hearts out at the loss of his death. Here are some of the X posts about it:

The cause of Robin Windsor’s death remains undisclosed at the moment.

