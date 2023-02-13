What did Rolando Alvarez do? Pope Francis expresses concern as Nicaragua bishop is sentenced to 26 years

In August 2022, Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez was arrested by police acting on orders from President Daniel Ortega.

Ortega ordered the detainment of Rolando Alvarez, 56, and placed him on home arrest due to the bishop’s open criticism of the controversial president’s authoritarian regime in Nicaragua.

Pope Francis, who was visibly silent after the detainment of the bishop, vocally expressed concern about the imprisonment of Alvarez on Sunday, February 12, 2022, after he was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison.

Vatican News @VaticanNews



#PopeFrancis #Angelus Pope Francis prays for peace and dialogue in Nicaragua at today's Angelus, following news of the sentencing of the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Alvarez, and the expulsion of 222 people to the United States: "Let us pray together to Our Lady." Pope Francis prays for peace and dialogue in Nicaragua at today's Angelus, following news of the sentencing of the Bishop of Matagalpa, Rolando Alvarez, and the expulsion of 222 people to the United States: "Let us pray together to Our Lady."#PopeFrancis #Angelus https://t.co/C58VFDSHsw

Pope Francis, who expressed sadness at the news of Bishop Rolando Alvarez’s sentence, appealed to government officials in Nicaragua to find a peaceful resolution following Ortega’s crackdown against the Catholic Church that led to the arrest of several priests in the country.

Ortega holds the Catholic Church responsible for the protests against his authoritarian regime in 2018 that killed 300 people in Nicaragua. He believes that the Catholic Church, an institution free from government intervention, fanned the flames of dissension against his rule and has since expelled Catholic nuns and missionaries from the country.

Rolando Alvarez was arrested and charged after he refused to board a flight to the U.S from Nicaragua last week

On Friday, February 10, 2023, Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Alvarez was charged with treason for undermining national integrity and spreading false news, and sentenced to 26 years in prison after the bishop refused to board a flight to the United States with 222 other prisoners who were also detained for vocally criticizing President Daniel Ortega.

Fr. Manuel Dorantes @TweetingPriest The Ortega-Murillo regime in #Nicaragua has sentenced Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa to serve 26 years and 4 months in prison, for committing acts that "undermine the independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the people". These lies will never overcome Justice. The Ortega-Murillo regime in #Nicaragua has sentenced Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa to serve 26 years and 4 months in prison, for committing acts that "undermine the independence, sovereignty and self-determination of the people". These lies will never overcome Justice. https://t.co/pZkE2BL0MO

As per Reuters, the Pope's comments about Alvarez's arrest were included in his weekly blessing to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter's Square on Sunday. He had said:

"The news from Nicaragua has grieved me not a little and I cannot help but remember with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Monsignor Rolando Alvarez, whom I love so much and who has been sentenced to 26 years in prison, and also the people who have been taken to the United States."

As per an anonymous source who spoke to the Associated Press, Alvarez refused to board a flight to the U.S. as he believed he did nothing wrong by speaking out against the government that is notorious for curbing free speech.

Ines San Martin @inesanma #Breaking Pope Francis at #Angelus expressed concern for #Nicaragua : "I cannot here but recall with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, whom I love so much, sentenced to 26 years in prison, and also the people who have been deported to the United States... #Breaking Pope Francis at #Angelus expressed concern for #Nicaragua: "I cannot here but recall with concern the Bishop of Matagalpa, Bishop Rolando Álvarez, whom I love so much, sentenced to 26 years in prison, and also the people who have been deported to the United States... https://t.co/ifpTKgrwKv

The Pope’s comments come a year after Ortega, who believed the church backed the protests against his government in 2018, criticized the Catholic Church, calling it a “perfect dictatorship” for not allowing members to elect the pope.

In a televised speech last year, Ortega called the priests "killers" working with the United States to overthrow his government.

Meanwhile, concerns for the Nicaraguans have increased as Ortega continues to silence his opponents while intensifying his efforts to establish an authoritarian regime.

