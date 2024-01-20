What role did Dan Benson play in ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’? Disney star-turned-adult film star reacts to news of the show’s sequel

Dan Benson, the actor who portrayed Justin's best friend Zeke in Disney's hit series Wizards of Waverly Place, is hitting the headlines. Dan Benson responded to the recent announcement of a sequel to the beloved show.

The news of the revival, set to feature original cast members Selena Gomez and David Henrie, has sparked excitement among fans. However, Benson, who changed his career path and started working as an adult film star after the original series, is raising questions about his character's fate.

Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran from 2007 to 2012, gained immense popularity, making stars out of its main cast members. The recent revelation of a sequel pilot being ordered by Disney has stirred nostalgia among fans who grew up watching the magical adventures of the Russo siblings.

While Gomez and Henrie are set to return as executive producers, with Henrie reprising his role as a series regular, Dan Benson's future in the sequel remains uncertain. In a lighthearted TikTok video reacting to the news, Benson expressed excitement and apprehension about the revival.

Jokingly, he remarked,

"I waited like 13 years... as soon as Dan becomes a p*rn star, let's reboot Wizards again! You guys suck. I'm just kidding."

Dan also questioned whether the creators would act like he doesn't exist or potentially recast him. Disapproving of the latter possibility, Benson exclaimed,

"Oh my god is there going to be someone else playing - no. No!"

Dan Benson's fans want his character Zeke to make a comeback on the show

Despite the uncertainty surrounding Zeke's future, Benson's followers on TikTok showed enthusiasm for the idea of his return. Many fans expressed their desire for Zeke to make a comeback, showcasing the lasting impact of the character on the audience.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from X/@PopBase)

David Henrie responded to fan requests, confirming on Instagram that the plan is to return the original cast for the series order. While Selena Gomez has been announced to appear in the pilot episode in a guest star capacity, the full lineup of returning cast members remains undisclosed.

For those unaware, Dan Benson shared a TikTok video earlier, in which he revealed how he switched his career and turned to the adult film industry. According to Benson, it all began when he started receiving messages from people online, particularly women he found attractive. However, these online interactions took an unexpected turn.

Benson humorously explained,

"I tripped and fell into adult entertainment."

He admitted that the people he thought he was messaging turned out to be different from who they claimed to be. Unfortunately, Benson shared that he sent them "nude photos," which ended up being posted online without his consent. The actor described the experience of discovering his private images circulating on the internet as "pretty traumatic."

He further said that after this, he tried to remove those images from the internet but failed. After that, he retired from acting and chose to embrace and control the situation. Benson explained,

"I decided to stop fighting against it and instead go the other direction and completely lean into it."

After a year of working in the adult entertainment industry, Dan Benson shared that he has enjoyed the experience and that the transition has "changed my life for the better."