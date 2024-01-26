What did Romeo Smalley do? Sexual assault suspect jailed after tying up schoolboy in YouTube video

Disclaimer: The following article talks about child s*xual assault and documentation of it. Reader's discretion is advised.

A disturbing incident involving the online exploitation of a schoolboy has resulted in the imprisonment of 20-year-old Romeo Smalley, from Oldham. The Manchester Crown Court heard that Romeo Smalley, then 18, s*xually assaulted a young boy and posted two videos on YouTube, showcasing the victim bound and restrained.

The headteacher of the victim's school alerted the authorities after recognizing the boy in the videos. The court revealed that Smalley, with a self-proclaimed interest in restraint and bondage, solicited likes and subscribers on his YouTube channel while engaging in these explicit acts.

The judge emphasized the severity of the offenses, citing evidence of grooming and manipulation.

Shocking reports on Romeo Smalley's acitivity

As per the Manchester Evening News reports, the boy have posted two videos and in those lasting over six and five minutes, respectively, Smalley filmed the young boy bound with tape, attempting to escape. Prosecutors disclosed Romeo Smalley's admission of being s*xually aroused during the recording.

The victim's ordeal extended beyond the filmed incidents, with Smalley giving him a mobile phone for Snapchat communication, attempting to conceal the illicit activities.

Despite Smalley's denial of the charges and attributing the idea to the victim, the court found substantial evidence of s*xual assault and manipulation, leading to a grave legal consequence.

Smalley's actions where unveiled in court

Smalley's barrister argued during the trial that the incident was part of a "game that young people play," but the defendant acknowledged his s*xual motivations. Prosecutors revealed Smalley's interest in restraint and bondage, supported by additional videos of concern found by law enforcement.

Romeo Smalley has been convicted and imprisoned. (Image via S*x offenders database UK)

Despite claiming he was aroused by the idea of people being tied up, Romeo Smalley emphasized his lack of s*xual interest in children. The court learned that he provided the victim with a mobile phone for communication on Snapchat, promising monetary compensation for participating in the disturbing activities, reported Manchester Evening News.

Allegedly, the court further heard that Smalley had instructed the victim not to inform his parents about the videos, revealing a calculated effort to keep the activities hidden. In addition to the two videos presented in court, officers discovered other concerning videos that were not subject to prosecution.

As per the reports provide in Uk S*x Offenders Database, Judge Tom Gilbart remarked on the severity of Smalley's actions, noting evidence of grooming and manipulation.

Judge Tom Gilbart's words,

"What you did was very serious. You have taken advantage of a much younger person. You s*xually assaulted him on two occasions. There was evidence of grooming and manipulation in what you did."

The victim's mother expressed the scarring impact on her child, emphasizing Romeo Smalley's devious tactics. Smalley's defense argued that the incident was initially perceived as a harmless game but conceded that his s*xual motivation elevated it to a criminal offense.

Repercussions and victim impact

As per the reports, victim's mother provided a sad account of the aftermath, stating that her child believed he was at fault for the ordeal orchestrated by Smalley. She described the offender as "devious" in his actions, highlighting the lasting emotional toll on her son.

The defense, led by Howard Bernstein, attempted to contextualize the incident as a youthful game. Bernstein noted Romeo Smalley's lack of previous convictions and diagnosed autism spectrum disorder, arguing that these factors contributed to his misguided actions. However, the court underscored the gravity of the situation, emphasizing the need for accountability.

Romeo Smalley's turbulent time in custody, marked by bullying and challenges, was presented in his defense. Nevertheless, the court handed down a the court handed down a sentence of three years and three months and to include Smalley in the s*x offender registry for life.

