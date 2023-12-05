What did Rosemary Hayne do? Judge orders Parma, Ohio woman to work in fast food to reduce jail time 

In an unusual turn of events, Rosemary Hayne of Parma, Ohio, found herself facing a unique sentence after admitting to hurling her Chipotle burrito bowl at a cashier in September 2023. The incident, caught on video during her court appearance on Tuesday, showcased Judge Timothy Gilligan's inventive approach to justice.

Hayne apologized for her actions but explained that her dissatisfaction with the way her food was prepared fueled her outburst. Judge Gilligan, not swayed by her reasoning, initially sentenced her to six months in jail, but eventually said he would shorten the sentence if she committed to working at least 20 hours per week at a fast-food restaurant, as per Business Insider.

Expand Tweet

During the hearing, captured by FOX 8 News, Hayne accepted the offer, acknowledging the opportunity to avoid having to spend the full sentence behind bars.

Rosemary Hayne was initially given a six-month prison term

The incident took place at the Chipotle on West Ridgewood Drive, where Parma police officers responded to a disturbance between Hayne and store manager Emily Russell on September 5, 2023, as per Cleveland.com. Witnesses at the scene reported that Rosemary Hayne's dissatisfaction with her food led her to throw her burrito bowl at Russell's face.

The store manager, covered in food and sauce, displayed signs of distress, but declined medical treatment.

Police Lieutenant Dan Ciryak reported that Rosemary Hayne had complained about her food, leading Russell to remake her order in an attempt to rectify the situation. Despite these efforts, Hayne's order did not seem to satisfy her, thus leading to the outburst.

The 911 caller provided the license plate number, enabling officers to locate and arrest Hayne at her residence on Snow Road. During the subsequent police interview, she admitted that she was furious over an incorrectly prepared meal and confessed to throwing the food at the cashier.

Parma police Lt. Danya Ciryak also spoke about the incident, saying:

"The manager, who identified herself as the victim, said a customer named Rosemary complained about her food, so she made her order twice in order to help remedy the situation."

Rosemary Hayne justified her actions to Judge Gilligan by expressing dissatisfaction with the quality of her food. However, the judge responded sternly, stating:

"You didn’t get your burrito bowl the way you like it, and this is how you respond?"

Hayne was initially given a six-month-long sentence, but the judge eventually removed three months from the same, as per Cleveland.com. He then offered to strike off two more months from the sentence if she worked at a fast food joint. As mentioned before, Hayne has agreed to the same.

In addition to the unique fast-food work requirement, Hayne has received a two-year probation sentence as part of her punishment.