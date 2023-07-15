What is RX Architecture design? All about Rex Heuermann's job and education explored amid arrest over Gilgo Beach murders

On Thursday, July 13, New York architect, Rex Heuermann, accused of being the Gilgo Beach serial killer was arrested for a string of murders that transpired between 2007 and 2010.

Rex Heuermann was reportedly being surveilled for at least a year before he was taken into custody on Thursday night outside his office, RX Architecture Design, at 385 Fifth Ave in Manhattan.

The next morning authorities were seen swarming his home in Massapequa Park, Long Island, located a few miles across where 11 human remains were discovered by authorities in 2010.

Heuermann has been charged with the murders of at least 4 of the 11 women who were all escorts in their 20s. The victim was identified as Amber Costello, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Maureen Brainard-Barnes.

Rex Heuermann was narrowed down as a suspect in May 2022 after a witness in Amber Costello’s disappearance spotted a car registered to the architect. In the ensuing months, authorities reportedly obtained search warrants for cell phone billing records that showed Heuermann had used a burner phone to contact a victim’s family member. The cell phone activity was pinned to an area where the suspect's RX Architecture design firm is located in Manhattan.

Rex Heuermann founded RX Architecture Design in 1994

Per the design firm's website, Rex Heuermann, who graduated from Berner High School in 1981, is the president of his own Fifth Avenue-based company, RX Architecture Design, which he founded in 1994. His clients include Target, Foot Locker, Catholic Charities and American Airlines. Part of his profile, which has since been taken down, read:

"Throughout the years, Rex Heuermann has provided services to other city agencies, not-for-profit agencies, builders, developers and individual owners of buildings in regard to ADA, NYC and NY State Codes as well as Zoning Consultation."

Andrew Talbot @AndrewTalbotUSA Check out this interview with Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach Long Island serial killer who owned an architectural firm in Manhattan.



The interview took place around a year ago at his office

Heuermann, who has been employed as an architect since 1987, told a French YouTuber last year that he mostly worked as a consultant for companies to help them deal with New York City’s Department of Buildings. Per CNN, in 2022, Heuermann examined water damage on a building in Manhattan and offered an analysis of proposed waterproofing on the structure.

The publication also reported that the suspect was financially troubled as he owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in back taxes to the IRS. Heuermann was reportedly living in his childhood home, where he grew up alongside a brother. The architect reportedly bought the house from his mother in 1994, the same year he started his business.

Per CNN, Heuermann has a history of filing frivolous lawsuits against drivers, accusing them of running him over on several occasions. The report stated that between 2014 and 2022, Heuermann filed four lawsuits in New York courts accusing drivers of hitting him with their cars and causing him “serious and permanent personal injuries.” Most of the lawsuit was reportedly discontinued.

Heuermann has been living in his childhood home with his second wife, Asa Ellerup, for 22 years. The suspects’ daughter, Victoria Heuermann who worked for his architectural firm, also grew up in the house alongside her brother, who was described by neighbors as a special needs kid.

According to neighbors stunned by Heuermann's involvement in the heinous crime spree, he commuted to work from Long Island to Manhattan every day.

Rex Heuermann’s arrested comes a year after Suffolk County’s new police commissioner created a special Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force in February 2022.

The murders that have grabbed the nation's attention remained unsolved for more than a decade since the bodies of 11 women were found bound in burlap bags and discarded along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

While authorities were unable to link all the 11 deaths to the suspect, they gathered sufficient evidence to connect Rex Heuwermann with the murder of at least four women who were dubbed the "Gilgo Beach Four, " in court documents.