"What's the rush": Fans react as YG Entertainment opens auditions for a new K-pop group aged between 2003-2013, in collaboration with Avex

YG Entertainment and Japanese entertainment company Avex have launched a joint audition for 2024. On February 13, 2024, the K-pop agency announced that it would host the YG x Avex Audition 2024. This is the first joint audition program in eight years since the YOUNGUNS AUDITION in 2016.

Sapporo, Nagoya, Fukuoka, Osaka, Tokyo, Sendai, and Okinawa are among the seven main Japanese cities where the auditions will take place over the course of ten extensive events. From February 13 to March 10, candidates born between 2003 and 2013, of any gender or country of origin, are encouraged to apply online.

However, netizens expressed mixed reactions to the news to see the latest news since YG Entertainment launched BABYMONSTER on November 27, 2023. One fan wrote on X, "What's the rush of forming a new group again?"

"A group with 10 year old": Fans stunned to see YG Entertainment encouraging kids to apply for the auditions

With the creation of several international artists such as Big Bang, BLACKPINK, Winner, iKON, Treasure, and BABYMOSTER—who just made an impressive start—YG Entertainment has been spearheading the K-pop phenomenon in the worldwide market.

To ensure a thorough assessment of candidates' potential, the audition process will mix in-person and online video screenings. Artists aspiring to participate may visit the official YG x Avex Audition 2024 website for further information and application procedures.

The news has raised expectations for new artists to break through in the ever-changing K-pop scene by utilizing Avex's experience and YG Entertainment's creative approach to create fresh styles.

Since the audition was officially announced on February 13, the company anticipates talented candidates with limitless potential to apply with enthusiasm. For over two decades, the South Korean artist management label has been one of the leaders in innovation in the music business, setting new trends and pioneering new ideas thanks to its world-class in-house recording facility and expertise.

However, fans were shocked to see the company encourage 10- to 11-year-old kids to audition for the entertainment industry and enroll themselves in grueling idol training for years. They also wondered why the company was determined to launch a new K-pop group when it debuted BABYMONSTER just a few months ago, in November 2023.

They took to Twitter and expressed their unreserved disdain and opinions on the latest news.

The first round of the audition will be a web video screening, which will then be followed by a practical assessment screening. Only those who pass the third round will receive notification of the full schedule. There may be alterations to the program following the third round.

Practical Skills Screening will be held on the following dates and venues:

April 7 (Sunday): Sapporo Asty Hall

April 13 (Saturday): Nagoya Port Messe Nagoya

April 14 (Sunday): Fukuoka TKP Elgala Hall

April 20 (Saturday) - April 21 (Sunday): Osaka Umeda Crystal Hall

April 27 (Saturday) - April 28 (Sunday) - April 29 (Monday, holiday): Tokyo Shinagawa Grand Hall

May 2 (Thursday): Sendai, Sendai School of Music and Dance

May 6 (Sunday, holiday): Okinawa Laugh & Peace Entertainment School Okinawa

June to July (tentative): 3rd Round - Practical skills screening

The official website (https://ygavexaudition2024.com/) mentions clearly that it does not require any fee or charges to apply for the auditions. YG Entertainment further mentioned that there are no dress codes for the auditions, and all other information is available on the website itself.

