What did Sam Sannoufi do? Charges against Riverside doctor explored

52-year-old physician Dr. Sam Sannoufi has been arrested on Tuesday after he was suspected of s*xually assaulting a patient. The victim was reportedly assaulted during a consultation exam at Timeless Skincare Laser Clinic, owned by Sannoufi. The physician is currently facing charges related to s*xual assault.

Trigger warning: The article consists of references to s*xual assault. Readers’ discretion is advised.

Riverside Police Department mentioned that they believe there is a possibility of a greater number of victims. Sannoufi, a resident of Newport Beach faces several charges. The investigation started after an adult female complained of being s*xually harassed.

Shortly after the complaints were made, police took the accused into custody in connection to the alleged crimes. Sam Sannoufi has been booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center and has then been released on $1 million.

The Riverside Police Department’s Sexual Assault- Child Abuse Unit began the investigation earlier this month after the adult female complained of being assaulted.

The victim arrived at the local medical spa in Riverside and allegedly got s*xually assaulted. Riverside Police Department Office detective Ryan Railsback confirmed that the victim contacted the Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit earlier.

Law enforcement officials have further urged people to contact Detective Stanley Hua in case they have any information regarding the incident. Cops also believe that more victims might be present, who haven’t reported the crimes as of now.

According to the police spokesman:

“Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.”

Sam Sannoufi has no prior records of felony convictions of any kind prior to the current allegations

Cops are yet to reveal additional information regarding the alleged crimes. Authorities have also not disclosed the identity of the victim.

The Medical Board of California confirmed that the suspect has been a licensed doctor in the state since March 2009. Sannoufi reportedly graduated from the Ukrainian State Medical University in Kyiv and had no listed disciplinary actions, or malpractice suits.

Dr. Sannoufi was booked in Robert Presley Detention Center, and has been released on $1 million bail. According to Railsback, the specific circumstances behind the alleged crimes are yet to be revealed.

Railsback confirmed that law enforcement officials had gathered sufficient pieces of evidence to obtain an arrest warrant against the Riverside physician. He was taken into custody after being summoned to the department’s Orange Street station.

According to the cops, the suspect had no prior felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County. Authorities are currently investigating the case, and trying to find further leads that could provide them more information regarding the alleged crimes.

