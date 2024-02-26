What did Sarai James do? Alabama woman charged with child abuse after allegedly running over 7-year-old son

27-year-old Sarai James, a mother in Alabama, was apprehended in Marshall County and charged with one count of aggravated child abuse for allegedly running over her 7-year-old son with her vehicle.

The New York Post reported that following the incident, the 7-year-old was rushed to the University of Alabama hospital with abrasions on his back and the side of his head. WAFF 48 reported that, as per court documents, the incident took place on Highland Road in Boaz.

As per authorities, Fox News reported that the child is in stable condition. Sarai James was released from custody on a $50,000 bond three days following her arrest.

Alabama mom allegedly ran over her son in an attempt to punish him

Fox News reported that on February 9, 2024, at about 3:30 pm, Sarai James picked up her 7-year-old son from school in Boaz, Alabama. She learned that her son had gotten into trouble earlier in the day at school and was called to the principal's office.

According to the report by the same source, Sarai pulled over her vehicle, not further away from the school, and asked the 7-year-old to step out. She asked her child to walk or run the rest of the way home as a form of punishment. Authorities stated that the distance was about eight blocks.

The New York Post reported that, according to Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie, the 7-year-old walked and jogged to keep up with his mother, who trailed him or drove beside him with her flashers on. However, after around two or three blocks, Sarai James slowed the vehicle down, and her son possibly attempted to grab the door handle to try to get back in.

As per authorities, Sarai James then sped up her vehicle, which led to the 7-year-old getting pulled under it, which ran over him with a rear tire.

Alabama mom is prohibited from having any contact with her son

The Miami Herald reported that investigators believe that Sarai James accidentally ran over her son. However, authorities stated that even though there might not have been an intent, the child would not have been in the position if the Alabama mom had not punished him that way in the first place.

According to the report by The Miami Herald, Boaz Police Chief Michael Abercrombie mentioned that it was a miracle that the 7-year-old did not sustain more critical injuries and did not have any internal injuries or broken bones. Chief Abercrombie said:

"She may not have realized he was doing that. God watched over him."

Law and Crime News reported that after her initial court appearance, the judge ordered Sarai James to not have any contact with her son until further notice.