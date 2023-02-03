What did Sergey Macheret do? Purdue professor arrested over drug and other charges

Sergey Macheret, a notable professor at Purdue University, was arrested in connection with drug-related charges and soliciting women.

According to The New York Times, following a month-long investigation, Purdue University professor of aeronautics Sergey Macheret, 65, was arrested on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, for allegedly dealing methamphetamines and propositioning women for s*x in exchange for money.

Authorities said that the investigation into Macheret’s illegal activities began in December after the Lafayette Police Department received multiple complaints of a "suspicious” man soliciting women. An investigation into the complaints led them to zero in on the Purdue professor.

Shortly after, an undercover officer managed to amass sufficient evidence against the suspect, who was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop.

Sergey Macheret has won several awards in the field of aeronautics and astronautic engineering

Authorities have not released any additional information about the arrest of Sergey Macheret, a celebrated academic in the field of aeronautics. Macheret, a professor of aeronautics and astronautic engineering at Purdue since 2014, has reportedly won multiple awards, including the 2022 AIAA Plasmadynamics and Lasers Award. He has also authored a few books.

As Purdue University dealt with the shocking arrest of one of its professors, the university, in a statement to WLFI, addressed the situation and said that following his arrest, Macheret was placed on leave, adding that he was prohibited from entering the premises. The statement read:

"Purdue is aware of the arrest and charges. The university will cooperate fully with the investigation. The employee has been placed on leave pending further updates and legal proceedings and is barred from campus."

The university, which is reportedly assisting the authorities with the investigation, added that in the interim, they are working towards meeting their student's educational needs in the absence of their professor.

“The School of Aeronautics and Astronautics is working to ensure that undergraduate and graduate student needs are met regarding lectures and labs. Purdue police will assist the Lafayette Police Department with the investigation as needed and cannot offer comment. We will be following up with the students in AAE 334 and with Prof. Macheret's graduate students and postdocs shortly."

Bill Crossley, head of the Purdue School of Aeronautics and Astronautics, echoed similar sentiments, telling WFLI that any students who are concerned about their academic future should contact him directly and that students and faculty are also offered counseling services if needed.

Sergey Macheret, who was booked at the Tippecanoe County Jail, was charged with making an unlawful proposition, dealing methamphetamine, and possession of methamphetamine.

WISH-TV reported that Macheret was released from prison after paying a bond.

