What is a Shiesty mask? 50 Cent seeks opinion on the age-limit for the fashion trend

On March 8, 2025, 50 Cent took to Instagram and asked, "What's the age limit to wear shiesty mask!?" His post attracted the interest of fans and social media participants as they began sharing their thoughts about it. The rising popularity of Shiesty masks led rapper 50 Cent to question what age restrictions should exist for their use.

A Shiesty mask is a full-face covering, providing visibility through its eye openings. The mask has strong ties to streetwear, alongside its athletic usage. The mask received its name from Memphis rap artist Pooh Shiesty, who commonly wore this item. Subsequently, it spread into fashion circles and urban culture spaces.

Hip-hop enthusiasts, together with urban communities, adopted the Shiesty mask, also known as a Balaclava, as their fashionable choice. Nevertheless, officials alongside law enforcement have expressed concerns about its public usage, as reported by Wired on November 12, 2024.

The growing popularity of Shiesty Masks in street fashion

Shiesty masks were originally designed for the athletes, along with people who required protection from cold weather. The trend of Balaclavas achieved popularity because face coverings became mandatory due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pooh Shiesty's connection to hip-hop culture created widespread interest that made the mask a mainstream item, as reported by SFstandard on April 17. 2024. The trend then evolved beyond hip-hop culture to become a new fashion statement in urban streets.

The growing popularity of the Balaclavas owes much to its promotion through social media networks such as Instagram as well as TikTok, with users showcasing different styles and customizations. The mask's appeal stems from its versatility, offering both functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Balaclavas serve multiple purposes, making them a favored accessory in various settings. They provide protection against harsh weather conditions, such as cold, wind, and dust, making them particularly useful for athletes, outdoor workers, and commuters. Many football players wear them for added warmth and coverage during games in colder climates.

Today, the urban fashion scene has adopted the mask as a standard element, with multiple brands providing personalized variations based on colors.

Additionally, some individuals wear a Balaclava for anonymity, whether for personal privacy or as a psychological advantage in competitive settings. Athletes and performers sometimes use them to create an imposing presence, while others prefer the mask as a way to stay discreet in public spaces.

Despite its growing appeal, the Balaclavas has faced criticism. Law enforcement agencies have raised concerns over its use in criminal activities, as the full-face covering makes it difficult to identify individuals on surveillance footage.

Certain urban areas have implemented mask-related limitations. Philadelphia enacted a ban during December 2023, which prohibited public transportation passengers from wearing Balaclavas and other ski masks in educational buildings and all government facilities.

Public authorities from different cities are debating such limits, citing concerns about about criminal activities and safety. However, not all businesses or public spaces enforce strict rules against the item. In some communities, Shiesty masks are widely accepted as part of fashion and cultural expression.

