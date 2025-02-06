What does Stollen mean? Netizens respond with hilarious reactions as Trump makes major gaffe while making USAID claim

Donald Trump shared a post on Truth Social on February 6, 2025, making claims of a scandal where billions of dollars were being stolen at the USAID and other agencies.

The post was reportedly in response to certain allegations on social media, stating that news outlets allegedly received payments from government agencies in exchange for not speaking anything negative about Democrats. Donald's latest post was completely in caps, and it reads:

"LOOKS LIKE BILLIONS OF DOLLARS HAVE BEEN STOLLEN AT USAID, AND OTHER AGENCIES, MUCH OF IT GOING TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA AS A "PAYOFF" FOR CREATING GOOD STORIES ABOUT THE DEMOCRATS."

Notably, the post received considerable attention for using the word "Stollen," which Trump misspelled. Stollen refers to German bread which is believed to have been created in 1474.

As per The Independent, Stollen is “a cake for the fasting period, consisting of only flour, oats and water as required by Church dogma."

Netizens took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share hilarious responses to Donald's post. One X user made fun of how the President of the United States made an error in his statement.

"Billions dollars have been stollen? Like the cake? That's a lot of cake", an X user wrote.

"Billions stollen!! Well that really takes the cake!", one of the reactions reads.

"Stollen" is a nutty fruit bread, kind of like him. Bro still doesn't know how to spell "stolen." Also, it's a fake crisis. The biggest "scandal" in history is a 34x felon becoming the president," an X user wrote while refrencing Trump's conviction on 34 felony counts.

Many X users continued clarifying that Stollen referred to a food item as they reacted to Donald's post.

""stollen" …is that not a German cake..?", a netizen stated.

"My 6 year old nephew loves Stollen and knows how to f*ckin spell it", another X user reacted.

"OMG, he's still writing "stollen"?", a user commented.

Donald Trump previously made the same error on another occasion

Back in August 2023, Donald used the same word in another tweet while sharing a response on X (formerly Twitter). Attorney and former academic administrator Jerry Falwell Jr. shared a post at the time, supporting Trump against the investigation conducted by Robert S Mueller to know about the intervention of the Russians during the US elections in 2016. Jerry stated:

"Trump should have two years added to his first term as payback for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup."

Donald responded with a post,

"Despite the tremendous success that I have had as President, including perhaps the greatest economy and most successful first two years of any President in history, they have stollen two years of my (our) Presidency (Collusion Delusion) that we will never be able to get back…"

This post was later deleted after many claimed that Trump was speaking about the bread.

While Donald's latest post on Truth Social is trending everywhere leading to more reactions from the public, Trump has not made any corrections to the post.

