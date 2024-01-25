What did Thomas Rodgers do? Music teacher jailed for child s*x offenses will be allowed to teach young students after release

Thomas Rodgers, a music teacher who was convicted of child s*x offenses, has been granted permission to resume teaching young students after release by Judge Louise Kamill, Snaresbrook Crown Court.

Rodgers committed the offenses in the late 1990s when he was in his late teens, victimizing children aged five to eleven. However, his teen victims, now adults, came forward in January 2019, and Met police started investigating the case.

The 44-year-old music teacher, who is also the musical director of the Hornchurch Can't Sing choir, was arrested on February 10, 2019, on suspicion of s*xual assault by Met police.

A representative image for Thomas Rodgers, who was convicted for s*x offences (Image via X/@MPSHavering)

Thomas Rodgers, when 17 or 18, s*xually assaulted his students aged five to 11, at least four times in the late 1990s, as stated in Snaresbrook Crown Court on January 22, 2024, according to Echo News.

What did Thomas Rodgers do?

In the late 1990s, Thomas Rodgers of Balmoral Close, Billericay, when he was 17 or 18, committed a historic horrific abuse of the time by s*xually assaulting his two students aged between five to eight and eight to 11.

Rodger's youngest victim then, five to eight, was s*xually assaulted at least four times, and the second victim, then eight to 11, underwent serious and horrific s*xual abuse, according to The Mirror.

A p*dophile music teacher's crimes were hidden for more than 25 years until January 2019 when his victims, now grown up, came forward and told Met police about the abuse. However, in February 2019, Thomas Rodgers was arrested, jailed for four years, and found guilty in March 2023. As per The Mirror, he was released on bail in anticipation of a postponed sentencing scheduled for January 2024.

In the recent hearing on January 22, 2024, the sentencing judge Louise Kamill, Snaresbrook Crown Court, did not impose S*xual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) charges on Thomas Rodgers, which means he can continue teaching music after his release.

A representative image for Thomas Rodgers, who was arrested for s*xually assaulting minors (Image via Getty)

According to Daily Mail, the judge said,

"In my view, the real punishment on you is the effect on your reputation and your personal and professional life. Clearly it is desirable that anybody you teach in the future is over 16, or the parent or guardian is aware of your past."

She further added,

"It (the SHPO) is not necessary, although I strongly advise that should you continue to teach, you should contact the parent of any child and make them aware."

Rodger's act caused both of the victims a severe psychological impact, as one of them said he had to hide from others due to shame. As per Daily Mail, one of the victims addressed in court,

"I hope you are happy and proud of what a monster you are... I'm happy I'm a survivor, and I'm proud and hopeful no-one will have to go through what I have gone through with you again."

The other said,

"You robbed me of the innocence and joy of my youth and adulthood. My earliest childhood memory is seared into my mind, being locked in a bathroom with Thomas Rodgers and being forced to perform unspeakable acts"

The parents of one of the victims felt saddened in failing to protect their child. However, s*x offender Thomas Rodgers is released on bail until further inquest. However, he is allowed to teach after his release.

