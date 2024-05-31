What does TMJ mean? Winter Blanco reveals effects of botched veneers procedure in tearful video

Winter Blanco, a former member of Bad Girls Club, recently broke down in tears when talking about the excruciating pain she was facing due to poorly executed veneers. She spoke out about the risks associated with subpar dental work.

On May 29, Winter Blanco released an emotional video on TikTok, expressing her ongoing suffering from veneers that she had a few years prior for her TMJ disorder.

For context, the jawbone and skull are joined by the temporomandibular joint, or TMJ, which functions as a sliding hinge. Both the jaw joint and the muscles that control the jaw movement might hurt as a result of TMJ disorder.

Dentists may use veneers to restore the front and upper teeth that are damaged. Veneers made of porcelain are frequently used in TMJ therapy.

Winter Blanco has been suffering from TMJ disorder, a painful condition

Winter Blanco warned everyone against veneers procedure (Image via Instagram / wiintrr)

Winter Blanco is an American rapper, social media influencer, model, and reality TV personality. She became well-known after participating in the 16th season of NBC's Oxygen reality series Bad Girls Club. She is also known for 2017's Citizen Dame.

Blanco recently posted a video on social media about her continuous struggle with unbearable pain caused by improperly positioned dental veneers, which she had to use due to her TMJ disorder.

The TMJ joints connect the jawbone to the head by moving like a hinge at each side of the jaw. The issues with TMJ can lead to pain in the muscles that govern the movement of the jaw.

It's frequently challenging to pinpoint the precise source of a person's TMJ condition. Several conditions, including heredity, arthritis, and jaw injuries, could be causing the pain.

Reality TV star-turned-podcaster Winter Blanco utilized her TikTok platform to educate listeners about the dangers of subpar dental work.

Wear on the teeth, such as chipped, broken, or worn down teeth, is one of the most prevalent signs of TMJ. Treatment for TMJ disorders can prevent additional injury, but it cannot undo previously done harm. Porcelain veneers can help with it.

Veneers of porcelain are thin layers of sophisticated pottery. One can replace the damaged top and front teeth with them. Porcelain veneers are commonly utilized in TMJ treatment to restore damaged or cracked teeth.

The standard porcelain veneer application procedure is used to apply them.

Dental veneers are thin shells and are of the color of teeth that are affixed to the front of teeth to enhance their aesthetics. TMJ can harm porcelain veneers in the same manner that they harm natural teeth, even though porcelain veneers are quite durable under normal circumstances.

Increased tooth sensitivity and an incorrect fit are the two most significant problems associated with dental veneer procedures. In the long run, the patient may be more susceptible to tooth decay or staining, both of which can be avoided with good oral hygiene practices.

What did Winter Blanco say about her veneers procedure?

In the video, Blanco further said:

“As everybody pretty much knows, two years ago I had dental work done, I smelled Dental Center 32 in Miami and it ruined my life… I just left another doctor, another TMJ doctor, this is the third or fourth one that I've gone to and I'm just very overwhelmed..”

She further said:

“I've already spent $80 ,000 pretty much on this whole situation in two years and I go to another TMJ doctor because I have severe TMJ now because of the veneers that Smile Dental Center did.”

Since the video, Winter Blanco hasn’t said anything else.

