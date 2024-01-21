What did Travis McBride do? Incident explored as Florida therapist charged with murder

46-year-old therapist Travis McBride is facing homicide charges after being arrested by DeLand Police on January 18 for shooting a homeless man. McBride is now in custody without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

As per WESH, the arrest comes following the discovery of the lifeless body of a man believed to be homeless in the trunk of McBride's car on Thursday morning. Authorities charged McBride with premeditated first-degree murder in connection with the death of the victim, identified as 51-year-old Clinton Dorsey.

The incident unfolded on the night of January 17, when McBride allegedly fatally shot Dorsey. The motive behind this remains under investigation, as reported by WESH.

Therapist Travis McBride's arrest reveals details of homeless man's murder

According to McBride's charging affidavit, Dorsey's lifeless body was discovered on January 18 in the trunk of a red hatchback registered to the therapist. The vehicle was found parked at 620 E. New York Ave., a business suite that houses McBride's counseling practice, Starting Point Mental Health LLC.

As per WESH, therapist McBride's charging affidavit, which outlines the police's investigation, reveals the sequence of events. Several anonymous 911 calls were received around 7 a.m. on January 18, prompting the authorities to launch an immediate inquiry.

Transcriptions of these calls revealed witnesses claiming a murder occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on January 17, with a white male identified as "Travis" named as the perpetrator.

As reported by News Journal, swift police action led to the identification of a female witness, who remains publicly unidentified. According to her, McBride believed Dorsey had placed glass in a jar meant for McBride's dogs, prompting his search for Dorsey.

The witness detailed McBride's statement, saying:

"Because Clinton put glass in a jar for his dogs, and he was done with it."

The witness recounted how the confrontation between McBride and Dorsey escalated later that night. The two reportedly stood on opposite sides of Frankfort Avenue and engaged in a heated argument. McBride is said to have allegedly shot Dorsey multiple times.

The witness then informed investigators that McBride then crossed the street, fired additional rounds at close range, and subsequently dragged "Clinton’s lifeless body westbound across the roadway and out of view."

Authorities found 9-millimeter rounds at two key locations tied to the incidents in DeLand. Spent 9-millimeter rounds were discovered at both the scene on Frankfort Avenue and in a nearby trash can within the parking lot at 620 E. New York Ave. This location is noteworthy as it is where McBride's red vehicle, containing the lifeless body of victim Clinton Dorsey, was found.

Therapist Travis McBride faces legal proceedings following homicide charges

At Travis McBride's first court appearance on January 19, state prosecutors took a firm stance, requesting no bond, citing that "the proof is evident, and the presumption [of guilt] is great." McBride's attorney, Michael Gray Moore, has agreed to address the question of bond at a later date.

McBride has been charged with premeditated first-degree murder and remains confined in the Volusia County Jail.

As per Beacon Online News, despite requests for comment, Cmdr. Francis “Mac” McBride, Travis McBride's father and retired DeLand Police Department veteran, has yet to respond.

According to his website, Travis McBride's professional history as a mental health counselor or therapist spans over 15 years. According to court records, McBride faced prior charges in domestic violence cases, with the most recent charge being a misdemeanor in 2018, as reported by Beacon Online News.