What did Walquiria Cassini and Ryan Londono do? Florida woman, boyfriend charged in live stream abuse of children

Walquiria Cassini, her son Matthew Cassini, and her boyfriend Ryan Londono were arrested on Tuesday on charges of capital s*x crimes involving the abuse of children under 12. They allegedly livestreamed these acts to a paying audience.

The FBI, after months of investigation, executed a raid at their Boca Raton residence, leading to their apprehension, as per WPBF 25. Walquiria Cassini has been accused of s*xually abusing two male children, both under 10, and charging a fee to watch the same online.

Ryan Londono, an IT professional, faces similar charges and is alleged to have performed on camera for anonymous viewers on various streaming platforms, as per The Toronto Sun.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Ryan Londono, Walquiria Cassini, and her son taken into custody after officials find ring cameras, tripods, and more during raid

The FBI, assisting in the investigation, executed a raid on Walquiria Cassini's house, uncovering items allegedly used in recording child abuse. The authorities found ring cameras, tripods, and other equipment, along with financial transactions linked to the crime.

While Cassini's lawyer argued that no videos were discovered, the judge highlighted the deletion of 33 videos from an online platform a day after the investigation commenced, as per the Toronto Sun.

Walquiria Cassini, a 38-year-old ultrasound technician, appeared in court for capital child s*x charges for allegedly s*xually abusing two children, one as young as five. The judge did not set a bond on these charges.

WPBF reported that Ryan Londono, 42, Cassini's boyfriend and an IT professional, has been accused not only of forcing the children into s*x acts but also of performing on camera for anonymous viewers. As per the publication, Judge Donald Hafele declared:

"You'll not have contact with anyone under 18 — if you ever see the light of day again."

Matthew Cassini, Walquiria's 20-year-old son, is reportedly facing charges related to having s*x with the children. While his lawyer clarified that Matthew was not charged with filming the alleged abuse, the prosecutor reportedly emphasized:

"He's charged with actual intercourse with the child."

An overview of the charges

Walquiria Cassini faces charges including s*xual assault on a victim under 12, s*xual assault by a custodian, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty towards a child, as per the Toronto Sun. Ryan Londono, on the other hand, has been charged with s*xual assault with battery on a victim under 12, criminal conspiracy, and cruelty to a child. Matthew Cassini faces charges of s*xual assault on a victim under 12.

Judge Donald Hafele expressed his shock when he spoke about the case in court and as per WPBF 25, he said:

"For the past 25 years, I've seen just about everything, so to shock the court's conscience is frankly a difficult proposition at this point in the court's career. The extent of this is probably never going to be known."

The trio, arrested on Tuesday, is being held without bond.