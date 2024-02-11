What is the Woke Kindergarten program? California teacher placed on suspension for exposing curriculum sparks backlash online

A teacher of the Glassbrook Elementary School recently criticized the concept of the Woke Kindergarten program and has now been placed on suspension. Identified as Tiger Craven-Neely, the man was informed through email to discontinue his duties until he is allowed again, as per Fox News.

According to Influence Watch, Woke Kindergarten was established by Tactivist Akiea Gross. The website describes it as a "for-profit consulting firm" that helps its clients with "critical race theory-aligned 'antiracism' services and materials."

On February 8, 2024, the district officials asked Tiger to go on leave and both his keys and laptop were taken away.

Expand Tweet

In an interview with San Francisco Chronicle, Tiger said that he expressed his concerns regarding the program during a staff meeting. A teacher responded by calling him a "danger to the school or the community."

As per Daily Caller, the news of Tiger's suspension comes after the Glassbrook Elementary School invested around $250,000 in the Woke Kindergarten Program last week. However, the students' grades decreased after the curriculum was implemented, and apart from Tiger, various other teachers were also worried about the program's impact.

Netizens react toward Tiger Craven-Neely's suspension after his criticism of the Woke Kindergarten program

While Tiger Craven-Neely was critical of the Woke Kindergarten program, the rest of the teachers have showcased their support, including Christina Aguilera, who said that this was an attempt to experiment with something new. According to San Francisco Chronicle, she added:

"If we just focus on academics, it's not working. There is no one magic pill that will raise test scores."

As mentioned earlier, Tiger was sent on leave, but netizens shared their reactions to the same on X:

Netizens share their reactions to the suspension (Image via X/@unlimited_ls)

Netizens share their reactions to the suspension (Images via X/@unlimited_ls)

According to KMPH, the staff meeting related to the program also had Jason Reimann, the Hayward Unified School District superintendent, in attendance. Tiger also addressed the response of the other teacher, saying that he could witness a lot of frustration toward him even though he was explaining himself. He added:

"I was shocked. This is my school. I didn't do anything inappropriate. I was very shaky."

As soon as the reports of a decrease in grades at the Glassbrook Elementary School went viral, district officials denied the claims, adding that children have rarely missed classes and there have been fewer suspensions.

Everything that is included under the Woke Kindergarten program

Toronto Sun reported that multiple concepts are covered under the Woke Kindergarten Program and it follows the philosophy of "abolitionist education." According to the program, the education system of today's world is full of racism and oppression and it will never change.

Students additionally learn more about the language used to resist anything along with the "liberatory vocabulary" in the easiest way possible. People can learn more about the program through their official Instagram page, which has been set private.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE