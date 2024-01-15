When was Josef Fritzl jailed? Austrian incest monster who locked up his daughter for 24 years and had 7 children with her, could be freed soon

A shocking piece of news has come to light about Josef Fritzl, the Austrian man who committed unimaginable crimes by imprisoning and ra*ing his daughter for 24 years, who may soon be released from prison.

Josef Fritzl is now 88 years old and was sentenced to life in 2009 for his heinous actions, which included keeping his daughter, Elisabeth, captive in the cellar of their home in Amstetten, Lower Austria. Shockingly, he fathered seven children with her during this dark period.

As per the report of The Mirror, under the terms of his sentence, Fritzl is eligible for parole this year, and recent reports suggest that a new psychiatric evaluation deems him "no longer dangerous."

Despite the severity of his crimes, the report indicates that Fritzl is physically frail, needs a walking frame to move around, and is suffering from dementia and cognitive confusion.

Josef Fritzl was jailed in March 2009: know all about his nightmarish deeds that came to light in 2008

Josef Fritzl's deeds came to light in 2008 when one of the children born in captivity required urgent medical attention. Elisabeth, who had been held captive from the age of 18 to 42, revealed the horrifying truth to the authorities. The crimes sparked global outrage and condemnation.

Austrian forensic psychiatric expert Heidi Kastner, from Linz University, conducted the recent evaluation, stating that Fritzl's age-related illnesses "overshadow his abnormality." The report suggests that due to his deteriorating physical and mental condition, Fritzl may no longer pose a serious threat to society.

While Fritzl's potential release has sparked controversy, his lawyer, Astrid Wagner, is reportedly in the process of seeking a conditional discharge for him. If granted, Fritzl may be placed in a nursing home to live out his remaining years.

The Mirror also reported that after escaping the horrifying captivity imposed by her father, Josef Fritzl, Elisabeth Fritzl had shown remarkable strength and resilience. Now living in an undisclosed Austrian community known as "Village X," Elisabeth has embraced a new life with her six surviving children.

She has found love with Thomas Wagner, a bodyguard assigned to protect her, and together, they navigate the challenges of rebuilding their lives. Elisabeth determined to make up for the lost years, engages in everyday activities such as learning to drive, assisting her children with homework, and making friends in her local community.

