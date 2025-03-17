"When he proposed, I was like, it makes sense" - Millie Bobby Brown divulges her reasons to marry Jake Bongiovi at an early age

Actress Millie Bobby Brown recently claimed that she was certain that she would marry singer Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jake Bongiovi, once they agreed on things like politics and child upbringing. During the March 17 Call Her Daddy podcast, Brown discussed her marriage to Bongiovi with host Alex Cooper.

During the episode, Millie Bobby Brown stated:

"When we started talking about politics and how we want to raise our kids, we started talking about.. big things that I've never spoken about... To be able to even think about those things, I was like, ‘S---. Maybe I do want to be with him forever’.”

She continued:

“But I obviously didn’t know if he felt that way.. We talked about marriage, but I didn’t really know when it was going to be. And then, when he proposed, I was like, it makes sense. Everything aligned.”

The podcast came nearly 11 months after they declared their engagement in April 2023. In May 2024, Brown and Bongiovi were married. At the time, Bongiovi was 22 and Brown was 20. As per Geo TV's March 17 report, people believed they were too young to get married, which led to a controversy shortly after.

However, the Stranger Things star informed Cooper that it wasn't unusual for her parents because they too married young, just like Bongiovi's parents did. She further said that his parents were high school sweethearts.

Millie Bobby Brown further opened up about her wedding jitters

Millie Bobby Brown recently revealed what prompted her to get married at such a young age. The actress, who married 22-year-old Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, opened up about why she made the choice in a recent Call Her Daddy episode.

Resolving the dispute that arose following her engagement, she said:

"We've been together for four years. When we moved in together, we had dogs together, and we were taking care of our animals.. I thought, ‘Oh, I really don’t think I could ever see you as anything else. I don't want to be with anyone else ever again. I don't want to date, I don't want to meet anyone, I want you.”

The Enola Holmes star went on to acknowledge that a lot more factors had a role in that choice. She further highlighted the positive signs she noticed in him, such as genuine conversation about the world and a desire to establish a family.

However, it was the couple's discussions about their worldview and desire to have children that convinced Brown that Jake was the one. However, at the moment, she was unaware of whether he shared the same feelings. Millie Bobby Brown then continued:

“I didn't know if he felt that way. We talked about marriage, but I didn't really know when it was going to be. When he proposed, it made sense. Everything aligned."

Brown further remembered her special day and her efforts to avoid becoming a "bridezilla," even though she wanted everything to go flawlessly. She ended up fumbling before she walked down the aisle because she was so aware of everyone else's wedding schedules.

Nevertheless, she was able to relax and enjoy the evening afterward. Brown then admitted to Cooper, because her wedding was "lightning in a bottle."

Bongiovi and Brown, who have been married for more than a year, have a farm in Georgia with twenty-five barn animals, ten dogs that reside inside their house, and twenty-three that live in an outside rescue facility.

While Stranger Things was being filmed in Atlanta, Millie Bobby Brown started her journey to Georgia. Insistence on "sheltering" her from Los Angeles, her parents urged her to establish a permanent home in the Peach State. In the end, the actress bought the farm across the street from her parents' house.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt’s new movie, The Electric State is now on Netflix.

