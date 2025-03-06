When did UMG boycott Russia? Offset announces Moscow gig despite the label ceasing its operations in the country

According to a February 5 report by Billboard, Offset announced the date for his Moscow concert on his Instagram story on March 4. The rapper is planning to perform at Moscow's MTC Live Hall on April 18, 2025. He is signed to Motown Records, which is under Universal Music Group.

According to the media outlet, Universal Music Group (UMG) ceased its operations and closed all offices in Russia in March 2022 after the country launched its attack on Ukraine. At the time, a spokesperson from UMG told Billboard:

"We urge an end to the violence in Ukraine as soon as possible. We are adhering to international sanctions and, along with our employees and artists, have been working with groups from a range of countries to support humanitarian relief efforts to bring urgent aid to refugees in the region."

Following UMG, Live Nation, Sony Music, and Warner Music Group also ceased their operations and left the country.

Offset slammed Elon Musk for supporting the police officer who killed George Floyd

Donald Trump Delivers Joint Address To Congress - Image via Getty

According to HipHopDX's report dated March 5, conservative commentator Ben Shapiro launched a campaign requesting President Donald Trump to pardon Derek Chauvin from federal charges.

Derek Chauvin is the police officer who was responsible for the death of George Floyd in 2020. According to ABC News, he was sentenced to 21 years in prison and is currently at the Federal Correctional Institution, Big Spring, in Texas, serving his time.

According to HipHopDX's report, Elon Musk retweeted Ben Shapiro's initial tweet, seemingly supporting Ben Shapiro's statements. Musk wrote,

"Something to think about."

Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, bashed the tech billionaire on Instagram, where he left a comment calling him racist for wishing for Derek Chauvin's pardon from the charges. The rapper wrote,

"Racist b*tch playin' in black folks faces."

In another comment, the rapper wrote that he would be boycotting Tesla and would only drive a Ferrari. He wrote,

"Driving Ferrari not Tesla."

Offset's label UMG is currently in a legal battle with Drake

Golden State Warriors v Toronto Raptors - Image via Getty

According to HOT 97, Drake sued the label in January this year, accusing them of allegedly promoting Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us illegally to ruin his image and portray him inappropriately. On March 4, Judge Jeanette Vargas dismissed the label's request to delay the discovery process in the defamation lawsuit.

The rapper's legal team told the media outlet that they are pleased with the court's verdict and plan to hold the label accountable. They said:

"We are pleased with the Court’s decision to reject UMG’s continued attempts to stall discovery—another clear sign that UMG cannot run from or bury the truth. This ruling, along with our motion for discovery in Texas yesterday, together represent major steps forward in holding UMG accountable to shareholders and artists for their repeated and egregious actions."

For the unversed, Offset is a three-time Grammy-nominated rapper. He released his latest single, TEN, on February 14, 2025.

