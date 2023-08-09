When and where to watch the Perseid meteor shower 2023? Peak times and all you need to know 

One of the most prolific meteor showers, Perseid, is about to reach its peak in the coming days. As per the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the shower is famous for its dazzling, long-lasting streaks of light and magnificent "fireballs," or bursts of light that endure longer than meteors.

The Perseid meteor shower will be active from July 14 to September 1, although it is supposed to be at its peak on August 11, 12, and 13. On each of those evenings, the finest views are going to be from midnight until daybreak. As per NASA, the moon will be above the horizon during optimum viewing hours this year, making it difficult to obtain the best view.

The head of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office, astronomer Bill Cooke, told Insider:

“If you're going to watch any meteor shower this year — because it's going to be the most comfortable and there are going to be lots of fireballs — that's the one to see.”

NASA states that a meteor is a rock from space that falls into the Earth's atmosphere. As it falls, the air rubs against it, making it very hot. The hot air around the rock makes it look bright, not the rock itself. It is known as a "meteor shower" when a lot of space rocks hit Earth's atmosphere at the same time.

Perseid meteor shower is due to the Swift-Tuttle comet

As mentioned above, a person interested in watching the Perseid meteor shower can do it anywhere between July 14 to September 1. However, the shower is expected to peak on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, which is August 11, 12, and 13.

Even though the best views would be from midnight to sunrise, people can also watch it as early as 10:00 p.m. According to NASA, the average range for the number of meteors seen each hour is between 50 and 100.

The federal agency states that the shower will be best seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Because the Northern Hemisphere is thought to be the greatest site to witness the showers, residents in all 50 states will have an opportunity to see them this weekend.

Getting away from regions where there is a lot of light pollution can also help a person view the meteors better. As per EarthSky, without the moon's influence and an extraordinarily black sky, stargazers often see roughly 90 meteors each hour.

This year, the meteor shower is predicted to get increasingly fainter each day leading up to its peak, so the moon won't obstruct vision. Moreover, with the moon nearing the end of its crescent phase, might provide very favorable viewing circumstances.

While speaking to Insider, Bill Cooke said:

"Compared to last year when the moon was full, this year is going to be great."

The astronomer also said that the only meteor shower compared to Perseids is the Geminid meteor shower, which occurs in December.