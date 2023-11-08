When will Cha Eunwoo's A Good Day To Be A Dog episode 5 air? MBC drama delayed due to KBO Semi- Playoffs broadcast

In light of the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2 airing on November 8, MBC announced that the forthcoming broadcast of A Good Day to Be a Dog, which was slated to be aired on November 8, 2023, will be further delayed. The South Korean broadcasting network's announcement has disappointed viewers of the K-drama as this comes for the second time.

Previously, on October 24, 2023, MBC declared that Cha Eun-woo's A Good Day To Be A Dog's episode 4 would not air on October 25, as scheduled, but would air in November 2023. The KBO Postseason Semi-Playoff Game 3 broadcast was given as the justification for this adjustment. Furthermore, episode 5 of the popular K-drama will be aired on November 15 at 9 p.m. KST.

Cha Eunwoo's A Good Day To Be A Dog Episode 5 will air soon

To accommodate the 2023 KBO (Korea Baseball Organization) Korean Series Game 2, MBC stated on November 7 that A Good Day to Be a Dog's fifth episode will now run on Wednesday, November 15, at 5:30 PM IST and 9 PM KST.

Meanwhile, today, on November 8, baseball teams KT Wiz and LG Twins will spar at 3 PM KST (Korean Standard Time). The South Korean broadcasting network MBC asked for viewers' patience with this scheduling adjustment even though viewers are greatly displeased by it.

The popular K-drama A Good Day To Be A Dog has aired four episodes thus far, and fans of K-drama are smitten with the developing romance between Park Gyu-young (Han Hae-na) and Cha Eun-woo—who goes by his stage name Eunwoo—plays Jin Seon-woo, two high school teachers.

In episode 4, aired on November 1, Wednesday, at 9 PM KST, instead of the initially scheduled date of October 25, Han Hae-na and Jin Seon-woo were seen traveling together to the wedding ceremony of their colleagues. During the episode, fans could finally witness Jin Seon-woo (Eunwoo) take several initiatives for the first time to spend more time with Han Hae-na (Gyu-young).

What has happened so far in MBC's A Good Day To Be A Dog?

Furthermore, in episode 4 of A Good Day To Be A Dog, Han Hae-na kisses Jin Seon-woo once again to break free of her family curse, where she turns into a dog at midnight every day. The curse was triggered when she mistakenly kissed Seon-woo under the influence of alcohol in episode 1.

Meanwhile, in episode 4, taking help from Seon-woo's nephew and her sister, Hae-na enters the room of Seon-woo in her dog form after midnight to kiss him once again in an attempt to lift the curse from her. Contrary to their expected result, the plan failed, and Hae-na's curse wasn't broken.

Earlier in episode 3, Seon-woo and Hae-na could be seen getting accustomed to one another as they share their vulnerabilities, where Seon-woo shares his phobia of dogs with her. This further develops in episode 4 of A Good Day To Be A Dog, where Gyu-young's Hae-na offers to help Eunwoo's Seon-woo overcome his fear of dogs, which leads the two to get closer.

Episode 4 has been an enormous twist since Seon-woo was seen actively taking steps toward Hae-na to get to know her well. On top of that, Hae-na (Gyu-young) is seen coming across her unexpected feelings for Seon-woo (Eunwoo), and she realizes that she is attracted to him. However, she brushes off her thoughts, assuming they could have stemmed from her curse.

In the following episodes, fans of K-drama are excited to see the budding romance between Cha Eunwoo and Park Gyu-young, as the two protagonists are already seen getting closer to one another as per the previous episode. Meanwhile, A Good Day To Be A Dog will have 14 episodes as planned for the series.