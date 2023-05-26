When will IKEA’s midsummer buffet 2023 start? Price, dates, and other details revealed

With the spring drawing to a close, the popular Swedish brand, IKEA has started prepping for its beloved annual food event - Midsummer Buffet. Scheduled to be held on June 23, the popular food event celebrates the traditional Swedish Midsummer Eve with buffets serving delicious Scandinavian treats at its in-store restaurants.

For the unversed, traditional Swedish Midsummer Eve holidays celebrate the summer solstice, on the official first day of the season. The summer solstice is celebrated in many different countries but is often associated with Scandinavian nations. This year, it occurs on June 21. Held at all participating locations across the country, the Midsummer Buffet costs $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children.

Those planning on attending the event on June 23 may have to contact their local IKEA restaurant to pre-register for tickets as they may be available in limited numbers.

Guests at the Midsummer Buffet 2023 will get to enjoy Swedish meatballs, Salmon, and other traditional treats (Image via IKEA)

The chain celebrates the summer solstice every year in traditional Scandinavian style with delicious Swedish food and fun activities. Its buffets are one of the major attractions every year, and offer a perfect excuse for people to party on the longest day of the year.

IKEA's Midsummer Buffet 2023 is scheduled for June 23

IKEA's Midsummer Buffet 2023 celebrates the traditional Swedish Midsummer Eve. Guests joining the buffet will be able to enjoy Swedish meatballs, Salmon, and other traditional treats such as - matjes herring, boiled potatoes, and more. Being held at all participating IKEA restaurants across the country, the buffet will be a major attraction for families looking forward to enjoying a great time on the longest day of the year.

The Midsummer Buffet is a major attraction at IKEA restaurants every year. With tickets already available at local restaurants, guests planning on attending may have to be quick on their feet as the tickets may be available in limited numbers. As mentioned earlier, the Midsummer Buffet costs $24.99 for adults and $12.99 for children. People looking forward to saving on tickets can join the chain's free family program to get a discount of $5 on adult tickets and $3 on children's tickets.

Guests can enjoy delicious Scandinavian treats on June 23 at the buffet at all participating locations (Image via IKEA)

While the extensive buffet menu stays genuine to Swedish traditions every year, some offerings may change in case of the unavailability of ingredients. However, guests are guaranteed to have a great time at the annual buffet event whether they arrive with friends, family, or on their own. It is to be noted that the chain may or may not offer some alcoholic beverages at the buffet, depending on the regulations set by local authorities.

