When will Mortal Kombat be released on HBO max: Date, regions, and everything we know so far

Mortal Kombat, one of the most anticipated films of the year, is coming out soon on HBO Max.

Fans of the original 1995 film and 1997 sequel have been waiting a long time for a new film in the franchise. Since the announcement of the new Mortal Kombat film, every fan has been eager to know learn more about the plot and other details.

Due to COVID-19, Mortal Kombat has been redirected to the online streaming service HBO Max alongside other assets.

Mortal Kombat on HBO Max

Release dates

Mortal Combat will be released internationally on April 8th, 2021. It had plans to release in theaters on March 5th, 2021.

Due to ongoing issues with COVID-19, the film was ultimately pushed back to April 2021 back in November. The movie is also set to release on April 23rd, 2021, in the United States.

The film will also begin streaming on April 23rd on HBO Max and stay on the online streaming platform until the following month. After a month, the film will be taken off until standard in-home media options are released.

The film will also be released on June 18th, 2021, in Japan.

Story

Mortal Kombat has seen several different renditions in the past. The 1995 film kept it simple and tried being as close to the video game as possible, while its other incarnations such as Mortal Kombat: Rebirth and Mortal Kombat: Legacy took a different route.

Now, Mortal Kombat (2021) is focusing on a new character, Cole Young, as he tries to bring together Earth’s greatest fighting champions to fend off Outworld enemies in the Mortal Kombat tournament.

The new film will bring several fan-favorite characters, intense fight scenes, and a lot of gore.