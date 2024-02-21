Where was Audrii Cunningham found? Body of missing 11-year old Texas girl discovered almost a week later 

The body of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham was found in the Trinity River under US Highway 59 near Livingston, Texas, on Tuesday, February 20, five days after she was first reported missing. The family of the 11-year-old stated that Audrii had gone missing after she left home to catch her school bus.

Police have now said that they are expecting to file capital murder charges against Don Steven McDougal, who was said to be a friend of Audrii’s father. As per Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons, the suspect confirmed leaving the house with Audrii the morning she went missing.

As per Statesman, McDougal already has another felony charge to his name, as in 2008, he was convicted of enticing a child in another country. Lt. Bruce Cummings of the Texas Department of Public Safety informed:

"Investigators have given McDougal, who was arrested Friday on an unrelated charge, several opportunities to cooperate. And we remain hopeful that he will begin helping in this case."

McDougal lives in a camper behind Audrii Cunningham’s house and often dropped the 11-year-old at school

McDougal, the primary person of interest in the Audrii Cunningham murder case, mentioned in the initial investigation how he lives just behind Audrii’s house in a camper. He also stated that since he was a friend of Audrii’s father, he occasionally dropped her off at school or her bus stop.

Police have now taken McDougal's 2003 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban in custody. after it came to light that on the day Audrii Cunningham was reported missing, he was seen at a mechanic shop on Highway 59 looking for a car part. After speaking to the workers of the mechanic, police stated that many witnesses confirmed McDougal was acting suspicious.

McDougal also has a history of “attempted indecency” with kids. ABC13 states that in 2008, McDougal misbehaved with a child. In March 2007, the suspect was accused of attempting to remove a child’s pants after getting in bed with her.

In a press conference, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons revealed that the water level in the Trinity River on US Highway 59 had to be lowered to reach the body of Audrii Cunningham. The police, however, did not disclose the condition of the body and stated that a few facts were being concealed to get to the bottom of the case.

