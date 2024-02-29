Where was Eminie Hughes last seen? Search intensifies of missing Houston 12-year-old suspected to be a trafficking victim

An Amber Alert has been issued for Eminie Hughes, a 12-year-old girl who vanished from her Houston home in the dead of night last week on February 22, 2024. The Amber Alert provides the last known location: "7700 block of Waterchase Dr. Houston, TX 77489 on February 22, 2024, at 1:40 AM." Authorities are urging the community to step forward with any information that might aid the search for E'minie Hughes.

The Texas Center for the Missing issued the alert, but the timeline raises concerns. Eminie Hughes was last seen on February 22, and her mother, Shannon Williams, reported missing on February 23. However, the official Amber Alert was not issued until five days later. Authorities, including the Houston Police Department, are now raising concerns about the possibility of E'minie being a victim of sex trafficking, as reported by KHOU.

Family fears kidnapping in the disappearance of Eminie Hughes

The family of Eminie Hughes has been grappling with the silence surrounding her disappearance since the late hours of February 22. As the search intensified, Eminie's mother, Shannon Williams, expressed deep concern, suspecting her daughter might have been kidnapped. In an interview with KPRC in Houston, Williams shared,

"I feel like she's been kidnapped because it's day five, and I haven't heard anything. Anything could have happened, even though we're going to pray for the best."

The last known interaction between Williams and her daughter was on Thursday evening before going to bed. When Williams woke up on Friday, Eminie was gone. Surveillance footage from their home, as reported by KPRC, captured a disturbing scene: a girl, seemingly Eminie, running toward a dark Dodge Ram on Waterchase Drive in Missouri City around 1:40 AM. Friday. The video abruptly cuts off, leaving crucial questions unanswered.

As reported by KKTV, neighbors in the vicinity provided additional details, mentioning that surveillance cameras recorded a truck driving down Hughes' street. A young girl is seen entering the vehicle before it goes away. Williams stated the car didn't look familiar, and Eminie Hughes cannot access ride-share applications like Uber.

The mother expressed that the uncertainty surrounding Eminie's well-being is heartbreaking.

"Not knowing where she is, what’s going on with her, if she’s OK, if she’s harmed, if she’s alive, very heartbreaking."

Williams also revealed that she and Eminie shared a TikTok account, and although Eminie didn't have a cellphone, she left the house with her Android tablet, as reported by ABC 13.

Williams said, highlighting the potential importance of the device in providing leads,

"We were trying to see if we can find somebody to at least track the tablet down or try to find a way to get inside the tablet."

Associated with Houston's Children's Assessment Center, Jennifer Hill emphasized the ongoing risks children face, even without cell phones. Hill warned that people often have access to children through various means, including social media and online games. She stressed the importance of open communication between parents and children to ensure awareness of potential dangers, as reported by KHOU.

The concern over child trafficking is particularly significant in Texas, which ranks second in reported incidents.

Fort Bend ISD appeals for vigilance as community searches for missing student Eminie Hughes

The Fort Bend Independent School District (ISD) expressed deep concern for the missing Eminie Hughes, a Missouri City Middle School student. They released a heartfelt statement on Wednesday,

"We are deeply concerned by the news that one of our students is missing. Our fervent hope is that authorities find E’Minie safe and sound before another day goes by."

Eminie Hughes was wearing a white crop top and pink joggers while she was reportedly last seen getting into a dark-colored four-door pickup believed to be a Dodge. The Amber Alert informs the public that Eminie Hughes is 4 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Eminie's mother also shared her daughter's interests, mentioning that Eminie loves to cook, create TikToks, and experiment with hairstyling. She expressed,

"She’s the boss. She runs everything, and it’s just so hard. It hurts."

As the community rallies to find Eminie Hughes, anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Patrol Division at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.