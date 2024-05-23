Where did 'I'm looking for a Man in Finance' originate from? Origins of viral Megan Boni hit explored

Man in Finance, the viral song, has taken over many social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, soon after Megan Boni uploaded the original beat on April 30, 2024. The lyrics of the song read:

“I'm looking for a man in finance. Trust fund. 6ft 5". Blue eyes. Finance. I'm looking for a man. I'm looking for a man. I'm looking for a man."

Since Megan Boni, who is on TikTok by the username @girl_on_couch, uploaded the TikTok with the song, it reached millions of people, as the video has more than 14 million views, and 2 million likes already. Furthermore, she also added a caption to the song:

“Did I just write the song of summer? Can someone make this into an actual song plz just for funsies.”

As the song, Man in Finance, started gaining popularity on social media, the song was remixed by many DJs, singers, and musicians on the platform.

Meanwhile, The Independent also reported that Megan Boni has become so popular that she quit her job, as she stated that she had many calls from huge companies. Furthermore, she is now in the process of hiring an agent for herself.

Megan Boni added new lyrics to the song, Man in Finance, as track gains popularity on social media

As Megan Boni, AKA @girl_on_couch, uploaded a video on social media, where she is heard reciting the lines “I'm looking for a man in finance,” the song has become all the rage on social media. Due to the song’s popularity, many publications like Times Now have reported that the TikToker has now collaborated with a Canadian DJ @loudluxury, and has added a new verse to the song.

The new video stars Boni, as she is seen returning from a date, and says:

“Guys, I’m still f*cking looking for my man. Will you help me find my man?”

She then continues to sing the new lyrics of the song, as she raps:

“Hi, yeah, I just left the date, and I dunno, am I asking for too much? And this guy was really cute and he was a musician, and he was super passionate about what he did, but I don’t know, all I’m looking for.”

As the new lyrics came to an end, Boni then sang the old lyrics of the song, as she went:

“I'm looking for a man in finance.”

Boni also spoke to The Independent about her new song, and her newfound popularity, and stated:

“Obsessed with Loud Luxury and the attention they are giving my voice! I’ve been in constant communication with them and just feel honored that they continue to play this version at such huge venues. Hopefully, I’ll get to make a little appearance at one of their shows soon!”

As per Times Now, Meghan Boni, the creator of I'm Looking for a Man in Finance was born and brought up in New York and was working in the sales department of a company before her video became viral on social media.

Furthermore, the song has become so popular that Meghan has also released it on multiple music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music.

Meghan currently has more than 2,10,000 followers on TikTok, with over 11,80,000 likes on her videos. While the song, Man in Finance continues to trend online, social media users are using the audio to create their own videos on multiple platforms, including TikTok, and Instagram.

