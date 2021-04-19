Where is Jeongyeon now? "JUNE IS FOR TWICE" trends as K-pop band confirms summer comeback

K-pop girl group TWICE is making their comeback with a new album, their first since member Jeongyeon's hiatus that began last year amid anxiety issues. The group's album is expected to be released this summer, with the members currently on location on Jeju Island as they film their music video.

In October 2020, JYP Entertainment announced after the release of the group's second studio album, Eyes Wide Open, that Jeongyeon would not be able to participate in promotions as the group's lead vocalist was suffering from "psychological anxiousness."

This was the second time a TWICE member, Jeongyeon, had taken a break for mental health after Mina dropped out of their world tour in 2019 after being said to have anxiety attacks.

Also read: "God knows I've done worse!": Chris Evans' wholesome reply to Lizzo's "drunken DM" wins over the internet

Where is Jeongyeon now?

24-year-old Jeongyeon made a surprise return to TWICE's lineup earlier this year when she performed with all the members at the Seoul Music Awards on January 31. It was the first time all the members of the group had a stage performance of I Can't Stop Me, the title track from Eyes Wide Open.

Jeongyeon had also posted a picture of herself to the group's Instagram profile on the day of the awards ceremony, captioning it, "Nice to see you."

Advertisement

During the awards ceremony, TWICE won the Bonsang Award (Main Prize), while global K-pop sensation BTS bagged the Daesand Award (Grand Prize).

At the moment, it is likely that Jeongyeon is with the other members of TWICE on Jeju Island as the group films their music video for their summer comeback.

Also read: Luke Bryan returns to American Idol after COVID recovery: "I'm back & feeling awesome"

When is TWICE making a comeback?

According to Star News, the group is gearing up for a full-group comeback in June this year.

JYP Entertainment confirmed the news with a statement:

"TWICE is preparing to make a comeback aimed for June. They are currently filming their music video on Jeju Island."

The representative also noted that the group's detailed schedule would be announced later when it is confirmed.

The upcoming album will be the group's first Korean comeback this year. Ahead of its summer release, TWICE will be releasing its Japanese single Kura Kura on May 12.

The group has made four studio albums and ten Extended Plays since they debuted in October 2015 after their formation through the survival show Sixteen the same year. TWICE is the highest-selling girl group in South Korea and has collectively sold over 10 million albums in South Korea and Japan.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the group's return, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement for the album. And some are also looking forward to a new version of TWICE's Dance the Night Away for the summer.

Brace yourselves for an exciting and much-awaited comeback of TWICE with their full power because our Summer 2021 is saved!!



JUNE IS FOR TWICE #TWICEISCOMING #TWICEOT9CB @JYPETWICE #트와이스 pic.twitter.com/JhxrGO7YlX — SanaHourly (@sanahourly) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

TWICE CB, the world is healing they are about to save the industry with a summer HIT pic.twitter.com/Gs6w2QQqv9 — ^ - ^ ⁹ (@bomwice) April 19, 2021

#TWICEISCOMING

SUMMER COMEBACK?!?!

DTNA 0.2?!?!?!

OMFGGG CAN'T WAITTTT



JUNE FOR TWICE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ufWzy805Ga — zael (@ylznxy) April 19, 2021

Please GOD:



- Healthy OT9

- No green screens

- Proper promotions

- Teasers that won’t spoil the song

- Good styling

- One month pre-order & Amazon/Target links

- Creative dance practice vids



JUNE IS FOR TWICE

TWICE OT9 COMEBACK #TWICEOT9CB #TWICEISCOMING #TWICE @JYPETWICE — 𝗭𝗘𝗘 ⁹ (TWICE cb prep lockdown) (@pinkskies_z) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Some fans also believe that members have been dropping hints about the upcoming album on social media.

blink twice nayeon if that's a spoiler https://t.co/69ySbwjSE1 — kc is ia 📚 JUNE IS FOR TWICE (@OHMYG0DJIHYO) April 19, 2021

jihyo yaa, is this spoiler for twice's summer comeback?😍😍 pic.twitter.com/GHEwsUKCmZ — nyaw (@nyanya_vanya) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

Also read: "Welcome to Korea Coldplay" trends as BTS fans speculate collaboration with the K-Pop band