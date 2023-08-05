Where was Jessica Lindstrom last seen? Search for missing North Phoenix hiker ends in tragedy

On Friday, August 4, the body of missing North Phoenix hiker Jessica Lindstrom was discovered in the Deem Hills recreation area. Prior to her death, Lindstrom was last seen by fellow hikers at 8:30 am on Friday, August 4, as she prepared to hike near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway. While her cause of death remains unknown, officials believe she may have succumbed to the extreme heat in the area.

Phoenix Police @PhoenixPolice



Jessica Lindstrom was last seen this morning hiking the Deem Hills Rec area near 51st Dr and Deem Hills Pkwy. Jessica is a 34 yr old W/F 506 135 with Bro/Blu. She was wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts. Contact PPD with any info. Missing Endangered PersonJessica Lindstrom was last seen this morning hiking the Deem Hills Rec area near 51st Dr and Deem Hills Pkwy. Jessica is a 34 yr old W/F 506 135 with Bro/Blu. She was wearing a black tank top and neon yellow shorts. Contact PPD with any info. pic.twitter.com/iK74OVMlsP

The death of Jessica Lindstrom currently remains under investigation by Arizona authorities. The probe is in the early stages, but authorities have not mentioned the possibility of foul play. Officials are awaiting autopsy results from the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner.

Authorities believe Jessica Lindstrom hiked to a remote area

At 5:30 pm on Friday, the Phoenix Police Department formally reported Jessica Lindstrom missing. In a press release, they described the victim as 34-year-old white female who stood 5 foot 6 and weighed 135 pounds. She had brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a black tank top and yellow shorts.

Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 @Nerdy_Addict



Last seen Friday morning near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway while hiking in the Deem Hills Recreation area.



5’6” | 135 lbs | Brown hair and blue eyes. Black tank top/neon yellow shorts pic.twitter.com/nSNZSXRAyL Phoenix police asking for the public’s help locating 34-year-old Jessica Lindstrom.Last seen Friday morning near 51st Drive and West Deem Hills Parkway while hiking in the Deem Hills Recreation area.5’6” | 135 lbs | Brown hair and blue eyes. Black tank top/neon yellow shorts twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

According to Captain Scott Douglas of the Phoenix Fire Department, Lindstrom probably hiked off-trail, leading her to an area with few posts or park officials:

“The location where she was found is very remote, indiscreet, where it’s very difficult to find her."

Douglas added that Lindstrom was originally from Oregon, and may not have been prepared for Arizona's extreme weather conditions.

“Unfortunately, Ms. Lindstrom was in town from Oregon, where it doesn’t get this hot. She went for a hike, and at this time, it’s a good reminder for all of us to look at how hot and dangerous these desert conditions can be," he said.

The death of Jessica Lindstrom currently remains under investigation.

The heatwave in America

According to CNN, since July, the temperatures in Arizona have soared to dangerous levels. In recent times, hikers have experienced days as hot as 110 degrees fahrenheit. This has led to a spike in heat-related illnesses, causing hospitals to become so busy that the crowds have even rivaled those seen during the Covid pandemic.

In an interview with CNN, emergency room doctor Frank LoVecchio from Valleywise Health Medical Center, described the harrowing scenes at local hospitals amidst the heat wave:

“The heat is taking a major toll. The hospital has not been this busy with overflow since a few peaks in the Covid pandemic.”

Dr. LoVecchio said that besides getting heat-related illnesses, the high temperatures also lead to nasty burns. He discussed how many patients, suffering from symptoms of illnesses such as dehydration, fall down and sustain even more injuries on the hot ground. Civilians are recommended to carry adequate food, water and sunscreen while hiking.