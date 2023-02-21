Where was Jian Kayo born? Rising Brazilian football star found dead at 21

Brazilian footballer Jian Kayo, 21, was found dead at his home in Sao Paulo on Saturday, February 18. The Parana-born athlete was the goalkeeper for the Ituana Football Club.

Ituana FC released a statement confirming and mourning the death of the Brazilian football star. He was reportedly promoted to the club's professional squad for the 2023 season.

Leonardo Rossatto @nadanovonofront Morreu Jian Kayo, goleiro do Ituano, com apenas 21 anos de idade. O comunicado do clube: Morreu Jian Kayo, goleiro do Ituano, com apenas 21 anos de idade. O comunicado do clube: https://t.co/uUlQoyI1pw

The cause of death hasn't been disclosed yet, but the club stated that they will "disclose additional information" soon.

Ituana FC releases a statement confirming Jian Kayo's death

The Ituana Football Club, which competes in Série B second division of Brazilian football, released a statement expressing their condolences on Jian Kayo's death.

"With great sadness and dismay, Ituano FC communicates the death of the athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares."

The statement continued by giving a little background information on the 21-year-old's passing.

"The body was found lifeless, at his residence, on the night of Saturday the 18th. Goalkeeper Jian Kayo, born in Parana, was 21 years old."

Santos FC @SantosFC O Santos FC lamenta profundamente o falecimento do goleiro do @ituanooficial Jian Kayo Gomes Soares. Muita força ao Clube, familiares e amigos do atleta. O Santos FC lamenta profundamente o falecimento do goleiro do @ituanooficial Jian Kayo Gomes Soares. Muita força ao Clube, familiares e amigos do atleta. https://t.co/K1nooChTKr

The statement added that Kayo was a starter in the Paulista Championship.

"He arrived for the Under-20 of Ituano in 2021 and was a starter in the Paulista Championship of that year, a starter in the 2022 Sao Paulo Cup, and also in Paulistao of the same year."

In the detailed statement from Ituana FC, they expressed their support to the footballer's family at this time of loss.

"We deeply regret this great loss, directing our prayers to him, his family, and his friends. Ituano FC is providing all the necessary support and attention to the family in this time of deep pain."

On constant inquiries by fans, the statement, as reported by the Daily Mail, added,

"As soon as possible, after approval by the authorities and the family, we will disclose additional information."

Portal Na Gaveta 🇧🇷 @nagaveta_ Sancho (22 anos): 3 meses afastado para tratar da saúde mental.

Jian Kayo (21 anos): encontrado morto em casa



A depressão é mais comum do que se pensa no meio futebolístico!



Já passou da hora de que os clubes brasileiros sejam OBRIGADOS a ter uma equipe de psicólogos. Sancho (22 anos): 3 meses afastado para tratar da saúde mental.Jian Kayo (21 anos): encontrado morto em casaA depressão é mais comum do que se pensa no meio futebolístico! Já passou da hora de que os clubes brasileiros sejam OBRIGADOS a ter uma equipe de psicólogos. https://t.co/UfPHe116FO

One Twitter user posted,

"The death of the 21-year-old goalkeeper Jian Kayo who passed through the base of São Paulo is very strange, the goalkeeper was in Ituano, it is still unknown what happened that he was found in his apartment, very sad that such a young person died."

Dono D Buteco @jiou76 Muito estranha a morte do goleiro Jian Kayo de 21 anos com passagem pela base do São Paulo, o goleiro estava no Ituano, ainda não se sabe que aconteceu que foi encontrado em seu apartamento, muito triste uma pessoa tão jovem falecer Muito estranha a morte do goleiro Jian Kayo de 21 anos com passagem pela base do São Paulo, o goleiro estava no Ituano, ainda não se sabe que aconteceu que foi encontrado em seu apartamento, muito triste uma pessoa tão jovem falecer 😞😞😞 https://t.co/1K7oWvyXLu

His death will be remembered by many in the soccer world.

Christian Atsu, a footballer, recently passed away in the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Ghana football star Christian Atsu was found among the rubble during the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Atsu went missing after an earthquake of 7.8 magnitude hit the country on February 6, 2023. It killed at least 45,513 people, with a minimum of 39,672 dying in Turkey, according to the latest numbers given by Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

With such losses, it is hard for the soccer world to cope and move on.

