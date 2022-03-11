Where is Korra Obidi from? All about the musician amid divorce drama with husband Justin Dean

Famed dancer Korra Obidi's husband Justin Dean has accused the star of cheating on their marriage. On March 10, Dean took to his official Instagram handle and announced that he will be divorcing the 27-year-old dancer.

In the now deleted post, Obidi's husband said that he was tired of unaccountability, cheating and the narcissistic behavior of his wife.

He further called himself a "prisoner," and revealed that Obidi threatened to divorce him if he did not oblige to do what she said.

After his shocking announcement, netizens took the liberty to ask him if his account was hacked and if it was a prank. To this, he responded:

"Not a prank unfortunately."

Where is Korra Obidi from?

Born in 1994, Korra Obidi is a native of Oshimili North of Delta State in Nigeria. Along with her two siblings, she was raised in a church by her parents.

Korra is a singer, actress, model, and dancer by profession. In order to improve her talents and skills, she has already traveled to several countries.

Following her graduation from Command Secondary School in Ojo, Lagos, she went on to study Business Education at the University of Lagos.

Initially, she earned her O Level certificate at Command Secondary College in Ojo before enrolling in the College of Training for Enterprise Training.

Korra began her career at a very young age, singing and dancing in church. Her music career began in October 2015, when she released her first single, Man Like You. In 2017, she released the song Africa for the World Cup. The following year, her song Park Well ranked fourth on the Nigerian music chart.

She currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

TWAA Ng. @talkwithaa I’m Committed To Taking Care Of Myself and Newborn -Dancer Korra Obidi



Jussie Skillet • Daddy Freeze • Korra • NURTW I’m Committed To Taking Care Of Myself and Newborn -Dancer Korra ObidiJussie Skillet • Daddy Freeze • Korra • NURTW https://t.co/LibMuSRSkS

Following her husband's big revelation, the singer took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans and admirers for supporting her during tough times.

In a short video clip shared on her Instagram story, she said she was committed to taking care of herself for the time being and for her newborn daughter Athena. She also said that her finding the strength to come online would give her admirers hope and happiness.

The duo tied the knot in 2018 and share two children together. Their first daughter, June, was born in 2019. The news about Korra Obidi's divorce comes less than a week after their second child was born.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee