Where was Kyle Crimmons found? Missing 10-year-old Nashville boy located after last seen in the area of Kemper Drive

On Friday, July 7, 10-year-old missing Nashville boy Kyle Crimmons was discovered after a 28-hour search. According to WSMV, Crimmons ran away from his home near Kemper Drive in Madison on Thursday morning. He was found in a creek bed within Madison at 3 pm on Friday. No foul play is suspected in the incident.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation @TBInvestigation ENDANGERED CHILD ALERT: We need your help to find 10-year-old Kyle Crimmons, who is missing from Nashville.



He's 4'8", 100 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.



Kyle was last seen in the area of Kemper Drive wearing a gray shirt, black pants, and no shoes.



Spot him? 1-800-TBI-FIND

Upon discovering Kyle Crimmons, authorities reported that he was safe and healthy. The 10-year-old sustained no injuries, and police do not believe he was harmed while he was missing. His parents have not released a formal public statement.

Kyle Crimmons disappeared after arguments with his parents

As reported by News Channel 5, Kyle Crimmons was motivated to run away after he had an argument with his parents. On Thursday morning, he reportedly ran into the woods. In response, search teams combed over various nearby neighborhoods and parks, with a focus on Cedar Hill Park.

Metro Nashville PD @MNPDNashville The search continues this afternoon to find 10-yr-old Kyle Crimmons Jr. in the Kemper Drive area. He ran away Thurs around lunchtime. Additional resources, including mounted patrol, Urban Search & Rescue, @SumnerSheriff dogs, have been deployed. See him? Call 615-862-8600 The search continues this afternoon to find 10-yr-old Kyle Crimmons Jr. in the Kemper Drive area. He ran away Thurs around lunchtime. Additional resources, including mounted patrol, Urban Search & Rescue, @SumnerSheriff dogs, have been deployed. See him? Call 615-862-8600 https://t.co/pkkPU3SOzz

The Metro Police reported that the search effort involved ATVs, drones, helicopters, and bloodhounds. They sent out information to the public in case anyone spotted the child. Kyle Crimmons was described as 4 foot 10 and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt and black pants when he was last seen in the Kemper Drive area. Crimmons was not wearing shoes at the time he ran away.

Police spokesperson Brooke Reese discussed the difficulties of searching heavily wooded areas.

“A lot of heavily wooded area. (Our helicopters) do have some capabilities to be looking in wooded areas, but these tree lines out here are just very dense. That definitely added to it. As well as just some of the creek lines out here, ditches and things,” Reese said.

On Thursday, they searched the wooded area surrounding the 10-year-old's Madison home. While they did not find him there, they returned on Friday after they suspected that he may have been wandering around the area.

WKRN reported that the resumed search involved Domestic violence services, youth services, MNPD Aviation, mounted patrol, and the Urban Search and Rescue Team. At 3 pm, they found him on the creek bed near Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike in Madison.

The swift resolution to the search was a relief for many of his friends and family. According to the National Center for Missing Persons, the first 48 hours of a missing person's search are the most important. After they pass, there is a higher chance that the subject of the search could get injured or potentially killed.

Authorities have not disclosed the details of the argument that pushed the 10-year-old to run away.

