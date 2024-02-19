Where was Lina Khil last seen? San Antonio police search for Afghan refugee toddler missing since 2021

On December 20, 2021, 3-year-old Lina Khil was reported missing and, to date, remains an active missing persons case with the San Antonio Police Department. ABC News reported that Lina was last spotted that day at a playground on the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio between 4:30 p.m. and 5:10 p.m.

According to the report by ABC News, earlier, authorities released surveillance video that reveals Lina playing at the playground near the family's home at the Villa Del Cabo apartment complex prior to her disappearance.

The report by ABC News stated that Lina Khil's family is part of an Afghan refugee community in San Antonio who spoke Pashto and moved to the United States in 2019 with hopes of a better life. The missing child has brown eyes and straight, brown hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress, and black shoes.

A new search began following a fresh tip in connection to the disappearance of Lina Khil

ABC News reported that the San Antonio Police Department prompted a new search after receiving a tip in connection with the disappearance of Lina Khil. The new search was started on the morning of February 15, 2024, and continued until February 16, 2024.

KENS 5 reported that authorities carried out the search in the region behind the Helix Apartments at Wurzbach and Bluemel, which is nearly half a mile from where Lina went missing. Officers at the scene mentioned that they had received similar tips in the past that led to such searches without necessarily notifying the public. Officer Ricardo Guzman of the San Antonio Police Department shared,

"This is not the first time we have been out here doing these kind of searches. In today’s case, it is a public space and residents called in, concerned why police were here."

According to the report by KENS 5, officials with the San Antonio Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were present at the scene, combing the area between the Helix Apartments and Auburn Creek Apartments with the assistance of K-9s.

San Antonio Police Officer Ricardo Guzman told ABC News,

"After nearly two years investigating the disappearance of Lina Khil, the San Antonio Police Department remains committed to following-up on and investigating every lead that we receive. The lead detective continues to use all tools available, including working with our partners at the FBI to investigate all leads."

According to the report by ABC News, Officer Guzman stated that as of February 16, 2024, there were no updates in the case, and it remains an active missing person investigation. Officer Guzman also mentioned that the details about the newly received tip were not revealed considering the safety of the individual.

Lina Khil's family asks for new investigators in the case of her disappearance

ABC News reported that on February 14, 2024, Lina Khil's father, Riaz Khil, had a two-hour meeting with the San Antonio Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation along with two Afghan translators and an Afghani council member to have clarity in the case. Earlier, in media reports, the family mentioned their discontentment with the amount of communication they are having with authorities about the status of the case.

KSAT-TV reported that Lina's family also demanded that new investigators be assigned in the case of her disappearance. Through interpreter Banaras Asimi, Lina’s father, Riaz Khil, said,

"We want to find her, but not this way."

According to the report by KSAT-TV, Lina's family stated that they were informed by authorities that investigators cannot be changed at this point. Through interpreter Banaras Asimi, Riaz Khil said,

"SAPD and FBI — they’re just covering their back. They’re not working. They’re just wasting their time, and they’re just acting like they’re doing something. They’re not doing anything."

Authorities are also requesting the public to come forward if they have any relevant information about Lina Khil or her whereabouts and notify the San Antonio Police Department's special victims unit.