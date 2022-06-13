Where is Mary Elizabeth Bailey now? Whereabouts explored ahead of People Magazine Investigates

People Magazine Investigates, the much-trending and highly absorbing true-crime show, is all set to revisit and re-examine the heart-wrenching and quite thought-provoking case of Mary Elizabeth Bailey in the upcoming Episode 2 from Season 6.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey was a little girl of only 11 years of age when she was asked by her mother to shoot her stepfather. The incident forever changed her life.

The episode will make its arrival on the June 13 (Monday), 2022, at 9 PM ET, exclusively on Investigation Discovery and the popular streaming platform Discovery +. The episode has been titled, 'Mother's Orders.'

The official synopsis for the episode of People Magazine Investigates reads:

"A mother's bond to her daughter is put to the ultimate test when one of them shoots a man dead."

Viewers of the highly arresting true-crime show People Magazine Investigates, exploring some of the biggest criminal cases, are eagerly waiting to witness how the gripping case of Mary Elizabeth Bailey will unfold.

So, without further ado, let's dig deep and find out the whereabouts of Mary Elizabeth Bailey.

Exploring Mary Elizabeth Bailey's story ahead of People Magazine Investigates' Season 6 Episode 2

Who is Mary Elizabeth Bailey and what happened to her?

A still of Mary Elizabeth Bailey (Image via mymotherssoldier/Instagram)

Mary Elizabeth Bailey, who is currently 46 years old, is the author of the much-read autobiographical book titled, My Mother's Soldier, which depicts the spine-chilling story of her childhood. The book was published on the August 13, 2020.

Reportedly, Mary Elizabeth Bailey had an extremely rough childhood. She reportedly grew up in a very unstable and abusive atmosphere with her mother Priscilla Wyers and step-father Wayne Wyers. As exclaimed by Mary herself, it was like living inside a "house of horrors."

When she was 11 years of age, an unimaginable incident took place at their house in West Virginia. The incident dates back to 1987.

One day in the month of February of that year, her step-father, who was a truck driver, reportedly hit Mary's grandmother so hard that it disrupted her hearing. Allegedly, he then went on to threaten to kill her mother with a butcher knife right before he passed out in a chair as he was extremely drunk.

What came after that made Mary's life go upside-down. Her mother Priscilla reportedly asked her 11-year-old little girl to shoot her step-father Wayne Wyers in the head right after handing a .22-cal. rifle. As Mary recalled, her mother said:

"I need you to shoot him in the head,...If you do this, it will all be over. You're not gonna go to jail, you're too young." (via People Magazine)

Despite her endless pleading, Mary's mother insisted she shoot him. Reportedly, Mary held the gun to Wayne Wyers' stomach and shot him to death.

Where is Mary now?

A still of Mary Elizabeth Bailey's memoir 'My Mother's Soldier' (Image via mymotherssoldier/Instagram)

Reportedly, both Mary and her mother Priscilla were charged with murder. Thereafter, Mary Elizabeth Bailey was taken under foster care. Mary reportedly testified against her mother, as her attorney was told that if she did, charges against Mary would be dropped.

Mary Elizabeth Bailey currently lives with her husband in Gastonia, N.C., who is an attorney. She is the owner of a medical uniform business. Writing her 2020 memoir has reportedly helped her as a healer of past emotional wounds.

Don't forget to watch the upcoming episode of People Magazine Investigates tilted 'Mother's Orders,' set to air on June 13 (Monday), 2022, at 9 PM ET, on Investigation Discovery and Discovery +.

