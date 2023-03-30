Where does Melissa Joan Hart live? Actress tearfully reveals how she helped Nashville children escape shooting

American actress Melissa Joan Hart opened up about helping kids escape the Nashville school mass shooting that left six people dead on Monday, March 27, 2023.

The actress took to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, to share an emotional video recorded on the day of the Covenant School shooting. The 46-year-old claimed that the attack took place right next to the school that her children attended.

Melissa Joan Hart lives in Nashville, Tennessee, and said that her family is fine and that her kids weren't in school on Monday, March 27, the day of the shooting. The actress also said that she and her husband were on their way to attend conferences at school when they saw some kids trying to flee The Covenant School.

Melissa and her husband, Mark Wilkerson, helped a class of kindergarten students cross a busy highway. She said that the children were climbing out of the woods, trying to escape the shooter at their school. The actress added that they helped the children cross the road and get their teachers, and even reunited some children with their mother.

She continued:

"I just don't know what to say anymore. It is just, enough is enough. Just pray. Pray for the families."

Melissa Joan Hart moved to Nashville from Connecticut

In the same video, Melissa Joan Hart elaborated on why she and her family moved from Connecticut to Nashville. She said that they moved to Nashville after the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting that left 20 children dead.

Children are escorted out of Sandy Hook Elementary School after a mass shooting occurred at the school

The Melissa and Joey actress said that her children were in a school a "little ways down from Sandy Hook." She noted that it was their second experience with a school shooting when their kids were in close proximity.

Melissa Joan Hart narrated the same on her podcast What Women Binge. She also asked her listeners to help the families, first responders, and organizations trying to help in the aftermath of the deadly shooting. Hart noted:

“If you want to get involved, Everytown is a great organization or Sandy Hook Promise works a lot with mental health in schools. There’s a lot of different ways that you can get involved, depending on how comfortable you are.”

The tragic incident at The Covenant School happened on March 27, 2023, when a shooter opened fire at around 10:13 am. Officials identified the shooter to be a trans person named Audrey Hale, who was carrying a handgun and two assault-style weapons. Hale was shot and killed when officers arrived on the scene and found the shooter.

We mourn with the loved ones of 3 children and 3 adults murdered in the tragic mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. We know the years of unspeakable pain their families and community will face. We must #HonorWithAction and #EndGunViolence

The shooting at the private Christian school in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood claimed the lives of six people - three nine-year-old students and three adults. The kids were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, while the adults were Cynthia Peak, Katherine Koonce, and Mike Hill.

