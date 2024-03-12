Where was Riley Strain last seen? Search for missing Mizzou man kicked out of Luke Bryan's Nashville bar ensues

Riley Strain, a 22-year-old Missouri man, was last seen Friday night on March 8, 2024, by friends at a Broadway bar in Nashville. According to PEOPLE, Strain, a student from the University of Missouri (Mizzou), was reported missing Saturday, March 10, after he was reportedly kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar in Nashville.

Authorities are now looking for Strain, who has not been seen since. Concerned family members also traveled to the city to aid in the search for the missing student.

Riley Strain was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a convention

According to Fox 17, University of Missouri senior Riley Strain was visiting Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a convention on Friday night before he was kicked out of a bar as the staff felt he had too much to drink.

Strain then reportedly told his friends he’d walk back to their hotel, the Tempo by Hilton, about five blocks away from the bar. However, after reviewing cell phone records, authorities said it appears he went in the opposite direction when he left, at about 9:45 pm, as his device last pinged around 10 to 10:30 pm near Public Square Park, close to Gay Street and the river.

Strain was reported missing the next day, after his friends, who got back to the hotel Friday night, discovered he was not in his room the next morning. The friends told police they attempted to call Riley multiple times but the calls repeatedly went to voicemail.

According to Fox 13, Riley’s phone has not been active since it last pinged on the Life360 and Snapchat apps from Verizon’s tower about 30 to 45 minutes after he left the bar.

As per WKRN.COM, Riley Strain's stepfather, Chris Whiteid, who drove to Nashville to search for him, stated:

“This is definitely the worst nightmare. He talks to his mom three or four times a day. For him to go this long without talking is not normal by any means. We just want to find him, and we want to be able to take him home."

Riley Strain is described as 6'5" tall with a thin build, blue eyes, and light brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and brown button-up shirt with a black chest pocket, blue jeans, brown boots, and a black Apple watch.

Anyone with information is urged to immediately call MNPD at 615-862-8600.