"Where's the apology, Disney?": Video of fans cheering as Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow appears in light show after years goes viral 

Johnny Depp's fans are demanding an apology from the Disney franchise after the actor’s face appeared in a Pirates of the Caribbean light show at Disneyland Paris last weekend.

Ardent supporters of the 58-year-old were filled with rage after the actor’s grueling defamation trial revealed that he was removed from the film franchise due to the domestic violence allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW SHINING ON THE DISNEYLAND PARIS CASTLE 🏴‍☠️

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife and actress Amber Heard for $50 million after the latter claimed in a December 2018 op-ed piece written for The Washington Post that she was a victim of domestic violence.

Though the actress did not name Johnny Depp, the latter argued that she had made a clear insinuation that took a toll on his career. Since then, Amber Heard countersued her former husband for $100 million as well.

During the six-weeklong sensationalized trial, Johnny Depp shared that he lost playing the famous character Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates series due to the abuse allegations made by Heard. During the trial, Christian Carino who began working for Depp in late 2016 confirmed that the actor lost the role due to his ex-wife’s op-ed piece.

Johnny Depp will always be the one and only Captain Jack Sparrow.

He added that Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of Pirates of the Caribbean and Disney was hesitant in hiring Johnny Depp.

Internet reacts to Disneyland Paris including Johnny Depp’s character Captain Jack Sparrow in light show

Netizens have been relentlessly rallying for Disney to apologize to Johnny Depp for not including him in the sixth installment of the Captain Jack Sparrow-led movie. Many were disappointed to hear Depp admit in court that he will not be returning to the movie franchise even if the pirate franchise offered him “$300 million and a million alpacas.”

Internet users found it hypocritical that Disney was showcasing the movie star at Disneyland despite firing him from the series. Many demanded that Disney apologize to Depp. A few tweets read:

That is beautiful!!! Best thing I've seen in ages. Honoring the man and the character he created. He did create that character. Wrote lines, made the walk and the accent. All him. He is a genius. Finally. Now apologize Disney.

Disney should make a public apology to Johnny Depp!!! And offer him work even if he wants to turn it down

Not enough of an olive branch. Until i see an apology, him in a movie, disney is history for me.

@warnerbros @Disney we are still waiting for our apologies to our beloved captain Jack sparrow, for firing him without any facts..

Funny how they parted ways with him due to the false accusations of "the defendant", yet they monetize day in and day out with his image all over the world. Time for an apology and for making it right for Johnny!

Basically, I am very happy to see Captain Jack Sparrow live to see another horizon, but find it very hypocritical that Disney continues to profit off of the very man and character they so easily discarded with zero evidence of any wrongdoing on his part.

Disney's image is so bad that it resurfaces the character who's actor they were embarrassed to have associated with the series because he has been shown to be a loved by people worldwide.

@Disney so you notice who carried the entire light show, yes? I think it's time for your public apology to Mr. Depp. Pirates is nothing without Captain Jack.

During the trial, the Edward Scissorhands actor also shared how he felt about the abrupt dismissal from the movie series. He said:

“Having added much of myself, much of my own rewriting, the dialogue, the scenes, the jokes, I didn't quite understand how after that long relationship and quite a successful relationship with Disney that... suddenly I was guilty until proven innocent.”

In the Fairfax, Virginia trial, Depp’s representative Range Media Partners' Jack Whingham said in his testimony that the actor lost approximately “$22.5 million” after being removed from the sixth pirate film.

Along with Disney’s quick dismissal, Warner Bros. also took away Depp’s position in the Fantastic Beasts franchise after he lost the 2020 defamation trial in UK against British tabloid, The Sun.

During the defamation trial, several rumors circulated online that Amber Heard lost out on her role in the Aquaman sequel after her reputation took a hit during the trial.

Johnny Depp seemingly amassed several supporters on social media, leading to immense hatred towards his 36-year-old ex-wife. Heard also revealed during the trial that she fought hard for her role in the second Aquaman film.

The well-documented trial ended on June 1 with the jury voting unanimously in favor of Depp. The actor was to be paid $10.35 million in damages. Amber Heard was to be awarded $2 million in damages as well after Depp’s lawyer made a defamatory statement against her.

