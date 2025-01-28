"Where's the tears for them?" — Trump's immigration officer calls out Selena Gomez after she filmed herself crying about ICE raids

US President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, called out Selena Gomez after the singer shared a now-deleted video of herself crying due to the ICE raids. Gomez was seen being emotional in the video shared on Instagram while lamenting ICE officials arresting alleged illegal immigrants in the United States.

Speaking about Selena Gomez's reaction on Monday, January 27, on Hannity, the former Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director Tom Homan said:

"I met with hundreds of Angel moms and dads who are separated from their children because they buried them because they were killed by illegal aliens. We got a half a million children who were s*x trafficked into this country, separated from their families, put in the hands of criminal cartels to be smuggled into the country. This administration can't find over 300,000. Where's the tears for them?"

On January 27, Selena Gomez uploaded a video on her Instagram story crying about ICE raids targetting illegal immigrants across the United States. Gomez said:

"All my people are getting attacked, the children. I don’t understand. I’m so sorry. I wish I could do something, but I can’t. I don’t know what to do. I’ll try everything, I promise."

The ICE reported 1,100 arrests on January 27 after Donald Trump signed executive orders after swearing in as the 47th President of the United States. These executive orders designated cartels as foreign terrorist organizations and declared a national emergency on southern borders.

Selena Gomez responds to US Senate candidate Sam Parker calling for her to be deported

After Selena Gomez shared the video of herself in tears due to the ICE raids arresting illegal immigrants, she faced massive backlash from netizens and officials over her views. Sam Parker, a candidate for the US Senate, took to X to call out Gomez and wrote:

"Selena Gomez picked illegals over America b/c she's the 3rd gen descendent of Mexican illegals who received citizenship in the '87 Amnesty. She has an entitlement attitude toward America, like her illegal g'parents. Maybe Selena should be deported, too?"

Quoting the same tweet from another one of his accounts, Parker once again asked to "deport" Gomez. After his statements on X, Gomez took to her Instagram story to hit back at Parker. She wrote:

“Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat.”

British journalist Piers Morgan also criticized Gomez for her actions, claiming she was crying for "r*pists and murderers." Speaking on his show Piers Morgan Uncensored, the host said:

"But you should know that she [Selena Gomez] immediately deleted it [the video of her crying] because the instant reaction from Americans was to absolutely ridicule this absurdly narcissistic response. Somebody trying to make this all about her weeping for people. In some cases, I have seen rapists and murderers. What is she crying about?"

It is worth noting that Selena Gomez was born in Texas to Ricardo Joel Gomez and former stage actress Mandy Teefey. The singer has mentioned multiple times that she's of Mexican descent because of her father. She has called herself "a proud third-generation American-Mexican."

In other news, Gomez recently gained critical acclaim for her performance in the Spanish-English crime comedy musical Emilia Perez. She was also recently spotted distributing sandwiches alongside her fiance, Benny Blanco, to help the victims of the California wildfires.

