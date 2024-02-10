Where was T’Montez Hurt last seen? Family issues plea for information in wake of Missouri Western State University student's disappearance

T’Montez Hurt, a 19-year-old Missouri Western State University freshman, has been missing since February 1, 2024. His family in St. Louis desperately seeking information about his whereabouts. The family pleaded for help after he was last seen near downtown Kansas City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has since issued a missing person report, emphasizing the urgency of finding T’Montez Hurt. He had called his grandmother, Tecona Donald-Sullivan, in mental distress early last Thursday morning from Kansas City.

The family is now reaching out to the public for any information that might aid in locating T’Montez Hurt, originally from St. Louis. He was in Kansas City with a friend when the distressing call to his grandmother was made. The circumstances surrounding his disappearance remain a cause for concern, and the family is anxiously awaiting any leads or information to help bring him back safely.

Family seeks answers in the disappearance of T’Montez Hurt

T’Montez Hurt, a 19-year-old, was last seen on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at the Greyhound Bus Station at 1101 Troost Avenue in Kansas City. According to his grandmother, Tecona Donald-Sullivan, Hurt did not board a bus but was instead taken to Saint Luke's Hospital after exhibiting signs of distress.

Tecona explained that Hurt was initially transported to the Greyhound bus station by a Z Trip Taxi, but they found the station closed upon arrival. Hurt left his phone in the taxi and attempted to re-enter the vehicle but was unsuccessful. Subsequently, he was captured on surveillance footage walking south from the bus station, as reported by KMBC.

Despite efforts to locate him, Hurt's whereabouts remain unknown. Tecona traveled from St. Louis to Kansas City the following day to file a police report. Authorities informed her they spotted Hurt on traffic cameras near 77th and Troost, still walking south.

Describing her grandson's demeanor during their last conversation, Tecona expressed concern, stating,

"He wasn’t sounding right. Then he sounded terrified and scared."

T'Montez Hurt was later seen on street camera video near 77th Street and Troost Avenue. He had been taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital and released after a few hours before being picked up by a rideshare taxi to the Greyhound bus station. Left without his phone, Hurt attempted to retrieve it from the cab but was unsuccessful, as reported by KSHB.

Family's desperate plea for information in the disappearance of T’Montez Hurt

Tecona Donald-Sullivan, the grandmother of missing Missouri Western State University student T’Montez Hurt, has been distributing flyers and seeking assistance at the intersection of 77th and Troost in Kansas City, where her grandson was last seen.

Desperate for information, Tecona expressed her determination: "I'm all the way from St. Louis, and I'm asking for help in your city. I've got posters all down Troost. I'm going all around everywhere lookin for my grandbaby." She clarified that she won't return home until T'Montez is located.

Crime Online reports that Tecona said,

"We want him at home, and if anybody has seen him, please help us bring T’Montez home."

T’Montez Hurt is described as 6'1 tall and 160 pounds with brown eyes and partially red-dyed black hair, who was last seen wearing a royal blue Price Chopper polo shirt and green sweatpants. He also has a tattoo on his right arm. A missing person report for him has been released by the Missouri State Police as reported by Crime Online.

The family pleads for anyone with information on T’Montez Hurt's whereabouts to contact the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Missing Person Unit at (866)-362-6422.

