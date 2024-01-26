Where were Tilli and Natalia Williams last seen? Search underway for Florida woman as amber alert issued for two missing foster children

A shocking piece of news has come to light in which an Amber Alert has been issued for two missing foster children, Tilli Williams, 5, and Natalia Williams, 1, in Florida. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement reported that the siblings were last seen in the 23400 block of Companero Drive in Sorrento on Wednesday.

Police shared the description of both the children and said they were white with brown hair and brown eyes. Natalia is 2 feet tall and weighs 30 pounds, while Tilli is 3 feet tall and weighs 45 pounds. Natalia was last seen in a pink pajama dress with a heart and pink pants, and Tilli was wearing a gray or navy blue top with multicolored hearts and gray sweatpants.

Authorities have raised concerns that the children may be in the company of Dixie Williams, 41, who may also use the last name Stumpner. Law enforcement officials are urging the public not to approach the trio but to contact them immediately if they have any information about their whereabouts.

Search for the missing children Tina and Natalia Williams is being led by the Lake County Sheriff's Office

The Lake County Sheriff's Office is leading the search for the missing children. An Amber Alert was issued due to the ongoing investigation into their disappearance. Officials are also seeking information on a silver Nissan SUV that may be connected to the abduction.

In a statement, the Lake County Sheriff's Office emphasized the situation's urgency, urging anyone with information to call 911. The search for Tilli and Natalia Williams has escalated, with law enforcement collaborating with additional resources to enhance the search and response efforts.

The children's father, Cody Williams, disclosed that the girls were taken by the Florida Department of Children and Families over a year ago. Given her connections to the island country, he expressed concern that their biological mother, Dixie Stumpner Williams, might be heading to the Bahamas.

Cody Williams said,

"I don’t know for a fact if she did it; it seems pretty probable. I assume she just gave up hope in the system, maybe, and she just decided that it’s better to take them."

Tillie and Natalia Williams were last seen around 11 p.m. on Wednesday at their home on Companero Drive in Sorrento. Their foster parent reported them missing at 7 a.m. on Friday. According to sheriff's deputies, there was no forced entry into the residence.

As the search intensifies, the community is urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information that may aid in locating Tilli and Natalia Williams. The situation is evolving, and law enforcement is dedicated to ensuring the safe return of the missing foster children.

