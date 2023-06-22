Where is the Titanic wreck on a map? Return route process, Google map co-ordinates and more explored

Titanic, the first luxurious passenger ship was believed to be unsinkable. However, when the ship went on its maiden voyage, its sinking has left people shocked and horrified to date. The ship sank on April 15, 1912, and went down deep into the sea after it crashed into an iceberg. As mentioned earlier, the incident took place during the Titanic's maiden voyage from Southern England to New York City.

While the ship's accident and the deaths following the sinking have left people horrified, it has also generated some curiosity among them about the whereabouts of the ship's wreckage. The location of the shipwreck is available on Google and can be found by searching the coordinate 41°43′57′′ N 49°56′49′′ W on Google Maps.

The Titanic wreck site is easily accessible on Google Maps

As mentioned earlier, it is quite easy for anyone to find the shipwreck site on Google Maps, thanks to advanced technology. All one needs to do is follow these steps to find the wreck site on Google Maps:

Step 1: To find the wreckage, users can either go to Google Maps on their browser or open the app on their phone.

Step 2: Following that, they can type these coordinates on the search bar: 41.7325° N, 49.9469° W

Step 3: Now the map will let the user explore the area where the ship crashed into the iceberg.

The ship sank in the sea when it was just 715 miles away from the port of Halifax, and 1,250 miles from New York City. The ship still had three more days left to complete its maiden voyage.

The ship was found near Newfoundland, Canada. At the time of the wreckage, it was just 400 miles away from the coast. The wreckage site of the ship is almost around 12,500 feet below sea level. The ship was split into two parts due to the crash and both parts are more than 2,600 feet apart from each other.

For years, people could not find the sign of the crashed ship in the sea. However, years later, in 1985, Robert Ballard discovered that the ship was split apart due to the crash. Later, the hunt for the Titanic started to begin.

"What they wanted me to do was go back and not have the Russians follow me because we were also interested in the nuclear weapons that were on the Scorpion and also what the nuclear reactors [were] doing to the environment," Robert Ballard told CNN in an interview.

He also said that the mission was top secret and eventually found the ship.

The Titanic submersible went missing on June 18, 2023

The Titanic has been in the news lately because of a missing Titanic submersible that went missing on Sunday, June 18, 2023. The submersible, carrying five people to tour the Titanic wreck on the Atlantic seabed was run by Oceangate Expeditions. They charged each person $250,000 per person for the site visit of the shipwreck.

According to the Coast Guard, the support vessel lost contact with the submersible about an hour and 45 minutes later, and it was submerged in the water.

Currently, the search for the submersible is going on and a Canadian aircraft also heard underwater noises in the search area recently.

Sean Leet, chief executive of Canadian company Horizon Maritime told AP that the equipment on the submersible and that is out to help is the "most sophisticated in the world." He said that it is definitely capable of reaching "those depths."

Currently, the searchers have covered an area that is twice the size of Connecticut.

