Where to watch Love Island 2021 online: Streaming details, airtime and more

Love Island, the ITV competition dating series, is returning with a new season. The seventh season of Love Island will see a new bunch of singles enter the villa in a bid to find 'The One.'

Laura Whitmore will return to help the likes of Liberty Poole, Sharon Gaffka, Kaz Kamwi, Faye Winter and Shannon Singh find their love. Apart from this, there will be a lot of drama, dumpings and recouplings in the new season of Love Island.

Love Island streaming details and airtime

The new season of Love Island will air on ITV in the UK from Monday, June 28th at 9 pm BST. The new season of Love Island will run for eight weeks with shows every weeknight and Sunday at the same time.

Viewers can watch Love Island through Freeview TV. Love Island can also be streamed in the latest installments from Mallorca through the ITV Hub online service on PCs and mobile apps for Android and iOS.

Residents outside the UK can watch the new season of Love Island with a VPN. It will let viewers virtually change the ISP of their laptop, mobile, or tablet to the one that’s back in their home country.

VPNs are easy to use and have the benefit of giving an extra layer of security while surfing the web. There are options like ExpressVPN which is highly recommended because of its speed, security and ease of use.

Love Island did not air in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The show returns this year with Laura Whitmore as the host. The winner of Love Island will get prize money of £50,000.

Viewers in the UK have gotten an early glimpse of Love Island Season 7. It included a teacher who had never been on a date before and is the first physically disabled contestant on the show.

