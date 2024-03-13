Where will The Boy and the Heron stream? Hayao Miyazaki's film finally has a destination in the US

Hayao Miyazaki, one of the most illustrious names in Japanese filmmaking, recently stunned fans with his latest masterpiece in the form of The Boy and the Heron.

Following a July 2023 premiere of the movie, it ended up forming a dedicated viewer base first in Japan, which has since been true with respect to the US market as well.

The movie recently made history by winning the Oscar 2024 for Best Animated Feature Film, which has further resulted in a spike in interest across the country. With most potential viewers having missed the opportunity to catch it in theaters, fans are seemingly already looking forward to the movie’s OTT release.

Well, fans are going to be delighted to know that a notable agreement between Warner Bros. Discovery and GKids has resulted in the movie set to soon be made available to be streamed on HBO Max.

How to watch The Boy and the Heron online?

An offering from the much acclaimed Studio Ghibli, The Boy and the Heron is undoubtedly a huge coup for Warner Bros. Discovery. The movie will soon be available to be viewed alongside a range of Studio Ghibli projects on HBO Max as a result of a multi-year agreement with GKids which is set to result in further projects making their way to the streaming platform as well.

Warner Bros. Discovery’s VP of content acquisition, Elizabeth Bannan Atcheson, said the following about the release:

“Our subscribers are always looking for unique stories, and we are happy to continue to offer these award-winning, critically acclaimed films and to add ‘The Boy and the Heron’ to our deep and rich Max content offering.”

The crucial agreement further solidifies HBO Max’s status as a comprehensive streaming platform with The Boy and the Heron set to be the beginning of a notable influx of content. Warner Bros. Discovery has added a range of notable new releases on their catalog in recent months and the journey seems set to continue in the coming time.

At the same time, fans will have to wait for the time being, with no set premiere date revealed for the OTT release of The Boy and the Heron. The animated fantasy movie became the second offering from Studio Ghibli to make a mark at the Oscars. This was following Spirited Away, which also won the Best Animated Feature award, at the 2003 Oscars.

Regardless, Miyazaki’s offering in particular is set to excite fans considering the recent increase in hype that the movie has undergone following the Oscars 2024. The movie beat off stiff competition, including that from Marvel’s Spider-Man: Across the Multiverse to land the award and is undoubtedly high on the bucket list of most fans.

Further updates about its OTT release can be expected in due course.