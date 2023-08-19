Where was Yohanes Kidane last seen? Family issues plea for help in the search for missing Netflix software engineer

On Friday, August 18, the family of Netflix Software engineer Yohanes Kidane confirmed that he was still missing. According to the Sacramento Bee, the 22-year-old Cornell graduate was reportedly last seen at 7:15 am on August 14, when he got into an Uber in San Jose, California.

Kidane had reportedly told friends that he had plans of going to San Francisco. Subsequently, family members lost contact with him, prompting them to call the police.

Expand Tweet

The search for Yohanes Kidane is currently underway. The 22-year-old was described as a black man who stands at 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds. When he was last spotted, he was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

The timeline of Yohanes Kidane's disappearance

In an interview with KTVU, Yohanes Kidane's older brother discussed the last time the software engineer was seen. Yosief Kidane said that after finishing his college degree, the missing 22-year-old had recently moved from New York to California to begin his new job. While he arrived in late July, he began work around mid August.

Expand Tweet

After Yohanes Kidane was reported missing, authorities checked the surveillance cameras in his apartment building. They indicated that he entered a black Toyota Camry Uber on 28th North Fourth Street.

"Two young colleagues of his saw him and were able to talk to him. He said he was heading to San Francisco to maybe meet a friend. The last footage I've seen of him was leaving his apartment building and getting into a black Toyota Camry," Yosief Kidane said.

Fox reported that on Tuesday, August 15, a civilian discovered Yohanes Kidane's phone and wallet on a hill near the Welcome Center in San Rafael. The items were subsequently handed into the office of the Marin California Highway Patrol. On Wednesday, August 16, witnesses discovered the missing software engineer's backpack, laptop and documents near the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco.

Expand Tweet

According to the Kidane family, the search efforts have included canvassing and the distribution of missing posters. The search has led Yosief Kidane to call up several medical centers and homeless shelters, in the hopes that someone may have seen his brother pass through.

"We just really hope that if some people saw something, or saw someone, or something unusual or someone that looked like him to come forward with anything they have to the San Jose Police Department," Kidane said.

Yohanes Kidane's mother commented on the harrowing search effort:

"We want to take him home. I need my son. I need my son. He's a good man who has a bright future, very loving to his family."

Authorities have not released any further details about the investigation. Officials have not identified any motive behind the disappearance, nor discussed the possibility of foul play.