Who was Amelia Mazeikis? Amelia & D’Shaun GoFundMe raises over $20,000 as recent high school grads killed in deadly crash

Amelia Mazeikis, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate, was killed alongside, D'Shaun Tudela, 18, in a three-vehicle crash on Saturday, June 10, in Hoffman Estates, Chicago. D'Shaun Tudela, who had also graduated alongside Amelia from Schaumburg High School last month, was reportedly a passenger in the vehicle driven by the latter.

Multiple reports stated that on Saturday around 9 a.m. Amelia Mazeikis was driving D'Shaun Tudela to work when a car reportedly crossed a red light and collided with their vehicle near Higgins and Barrington Road.

Amelia Mazeikis was reportedly transported to St. Alexius Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. D'Shaun Tudela, who was taken to a nearby Alexian Brothers in Elk Grove Village, was also pronounced dead on arrival.

Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela graduated from Schaumburg High School in May 2023

A GoFundMe launched in the wake of the deadly crash by D'Shaun Tudela's mother described the two recent graduates as a loving couple. Amelia Mazeikis and D'Shaun Tudela have reportedly been dating for three years before they were killed on Saturday morning. The couple graduated together from Schaumburg High School in May 2023.

Incredible people cement themselves in the heart and loss leaves such splintering pain. Please, give whatever support you're able.

Condolences to the Mazeikis and Tudela families in the passing of both Amelia and D'Shaun. Incredible people cement themselves in the heart and loss leaves such splintering pain. Please, give whatever support you're able.

The fundraiser, which has raised over $20,000, said that the funds raised will be split between the two families to help pay for the funeral expenses. The fundraiser said:

"Two beautiful souls were lost today. My heart aches to no end. D’shaun Gentry Tudela and Amelia Simone Mazeikis."

Per ABC News, both families reportedly gathered at a Schaumburg church on Sunday to remember the teens, who were characterized as talented individuals with great aspirations for their future.

Amelia Mazeikis was described by family members as a talented artist and gymnast, who was fiercely kind to those around her, including her sisters, parents and friends. D'Shaun Tudela's mother, Krystal Tudela, said that her son, who has a flair for cooking, had aspired to be a Japanese cuisine chef and was looking into attending culinary arts schools.

"What 17-year-old can cook up a slab of ribs? It's like, this year, it just won't be the same anymore. He had been looking at culinary arts schools for over the past year. Those dreams and aspirations of going somewhere, that's not a reality anymore."

Krystal said that the couple, who loved each other deeply, were members of a youth program at Our Saviour's United Methodist Church in Schaumburg.

ABC News reported that Krystal Tudela was at a Texas airport when she received the devastating news that her son had been involved in a deadly crash. She said:

"Strangers just grabbed me and held me while the officer talked to me, and I just sat there delay after delay, just trying to get home. Hoping he did not have to suffer. And, the fact that I was so far away makes it even harder."

While the details surrounding the crash have yet to be disclosed, Krystal, citing police sources, said that alcohol may have been a factor in the collision.

Authorities said that people in the other vehicle involved in the collision were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

