Who is Andy Ogles? Tennessee Republican introduces amendment in the House to allow Trump to run for a third term

U.S. Representative Andy Ogles, a Republican from Tennessee, proposed a constitutional amendment on January 23, 2025, seeking to allow former President Donald Trump to run for a third term. He introduced a two-page joint resolution to amend the 22nd Amendment.

The amendment, originally stating that “no person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice,” would now allow for a president to be elected up to three times. The proposed change, as outlined in the resolution, includes the following —

"No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than three times, nor be elected to any additional term after being elected to two consecutive terms," the statement given by Ogles reads.

This proposal has stirred significant discussion about the man behind the amendment, prompting the question about him.

Andy Ogles is a politician and a businessman with a diverse professional background. Since 2023, he has served as the U.S. Representative for Tennessee’s 5th Congressional District.

A member of the Republican Party, Ogles has consistently aligned himself with conservative values and is a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, whose leadership has influenced much of his political platform.

Getting to know Andy Ogles

William Andrew Ogles (Second from right) (Image via Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Born on June 18, 1971, the 53-year-old politician William Andrew Ogles is a native of Middle Tennessee. He attended Franklin High School before graduating from Middle Tennessee State University.

As per Ogles.house.gov, his journey to politics was preceded by a diverse career in business and public service, reflecting his entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to making a meaningful impact.

Before entering the political arena, Ogles was an entrepreneur who owned restaurants and real estate businesses. During this time, he discovered a passion for serving his country and joined Abolition International as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this role, he worked to combat human trafficking, overseeing operations and investments across multiple countries to support the organization’s mission.

In 2013, Ogles transitioned into policy work, focusing on economic, tax, and healthcare reforms. He joined Americans for Prosperity (AFP), where he worked to advance free-market principles. Following his tenure at AFP, Ogles took on the role of Executive Director at the Laffer Center for Supply-Side Economics.

Also, he played a pivotal role in reshaping Tennessee's tax policy, contributing significantly to the state’s efforts to modernize its tax code.

Ogles’ political career began in 2018 when he was elected Mayor of Maury County, Tennessee. As mayor, he earned a reputation for being Tennessee’s most conservative mayor, championing policies that reflected his commitment to fiscal conservatism, individual liberties, and limited government.

Despite his high-profile career, little is known about Andy Ogles’ personal life. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Monica. The couple resides on a small farm south of Columbia, Tennessee, where they are raising their three children — Adley, Drew, and Isaac.

Andy Ogles proposes constitutional change to permit Donald Trump’s third term

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, U.S. Representative Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced a constitutional amendment aimed at extending the current two-term presidential limit to three terms.

As mentioned, the proposal seeks to amend the 22nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, allowing presidents to serve an additional term if elected. The proposed amendment further reads:

"And no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice."

During the announcement, Andy Ogles praised the leadership qualities of former President Donald Trump, emphasizing his ability to restore the nation’s strength and prosperity.

"He has proven himself to be the only figure in modern history capable of reversing our nation’s decay and restoring America to greatness, and he must be given the time necessary to accomplish that goal," Ogles said.

While Ogles has formally proposed the amendment, no decision has been made yet. The Senate has yet to reflect on the proposal, and the amendment remains under consideration.

Additionally, President Donald Trump has not publicly commented on the proposed changes.

